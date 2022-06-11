Zayn Malik Shares Rare Footage Singing One Direction’s “You & I” After Liam Payne’s Shady Comments

Ads

Anything to say? After Liam Payne candidly voiced his dislike of fellow One Direction alum Zayn Malik, it seems the “Pillowtalk” singer has taken over.

“’Because you and me,” Malik, 29, sang out his chorus section from One Direction’s single “You & I” in an Instagram video released on Friday, June 10. In the black and white clip, the Bradford, England native hummed eight seconds of the 2013 song into a handheld microphone. Behind Malik, eagle-eyed fans spotted many of the band’s accolades, including a Brit Award and an honor from BBC Radio 1.

“ZAYN YOU HAVE CALLED THE WHOLE FANDOM,” wrote one social media user via an Instagram comment. Another added: “I love that he still sings it.”

While the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer has yet to tackle his throwback post further, it comes in the wake of Payne’s controversial comments about their relationship.

“There are many reasons why [I’m not a fan of Zayn and] many reasons why I will always, always be on his side, ”revealed Payne, 28, during an appearance on the“ Impaulsive ”podcast with Logan Paul last month. “Listen, I disagree with any of his actions. I can’t say enough about some of the things he did. I can’t be on his side for that. What I can say is that I understand and your only hope is that at some point in his life, the person on the other end of the phone will want to get the help you are willing to give them. “

He further stated: “If I had to deal with what he went through with his growth and whatnot. My parents overly support me to the point that it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in this regard. … You can always look at the man for where he is and say, “Oh yeah, whatever, that guy is ad-k”. But at the end of the day, once you understand what he went through to get to that point, and whether or not he wanted to be there. “

Payne and Malik were initially introduced when Simon Cowell and the rest of the X Factor mentors decided to put them into a boy band alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in 2010. The group, which finished third in the British competition series. , found international success after the show before they finally broke indefinitely in 2016. (Malik, for his part, left the group a year earlier.)

After the “Strip That Down” singer – who shares his 5-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole – told Paul, 27, about his experience with the boy band, he later clarified his remarks. on Malik.

“Normally I wouldn’t comment on these things, but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it go,” Payne tweeted earlier this month. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to, but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate as well as I could have. … I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on, but that I will always, always be on his side. This is the family. Zayn is my brother and I will be by his side forever ”.

Malik – who shares daughter Khai, 20 months, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid – has rarely sung a 1D track since her departure from the band in 2015, though she has insisted that she remains on good terms with her former group.

“We are in contact. Everything is civilian, ”artist“ Vibez ”told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2017, noting that“ never say never ”at a potential reunion. “It’s not like it used to be, of course, because we spent 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing up as individual men, but we keep checking in.”

