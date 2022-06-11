Xia Li may have been injured on WWE SmackDown

During the last broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown, Xia Li and Lacey Evans met in a qualifying match to participate in the Women’s Ladder Match at Money in The Bank. Lacey Evans, who returned to compete on television for the first time since her pregnancy, won by the count of three after applying the Women’s Right.

Once the match was over, WWE cameras captured a backstage scene between Adam Pearce and Drew McIntyre. While that was happening, Xia Li was attended by Charles Robinson. A fan has published a video on social networks, which you can see below, where you can see how Charles Robinson calls the WWE team and between him and an assistant they take the fighter. The intervention ended when Ronda Rousey made an appearance for her promo.

Apparently, it might not be something very serious since Xia Li was able to walk away, but it is likely that the SmackDown superstar has suffered some type of injury that we do not know about. Reviewing the final stages of the fight, we have verified that Li manages to finish the fight on good terms and even made a run before receiving the finisher from her rival.

At this time, WWE has not published any information about it. We will be attentive in case any type of update is disclosed in this regard and we hope that the Chinese fighter is in good condition.

