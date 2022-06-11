WWE SmackDown: Gunther defeats Ricochet and wins the Intercontinental Championship



Gunther defeated Ricochet in the transmission of Friday Night SmackDown and became the Intercontinental champion for the first time with only five matches on the main WWE roster.



Gunther destroyed each of the rivals who stood in his way since his promotion to the company’s main roster, with four consecutive solo wins and one in pairs with his partner, Ludwig. Being Drew Gulack the last opponent, Ricochet tried to help him win against Gunther, but became the General’s next target.

The “General of the Ring” dominated a champion who was lost and overcome, still without losing his attitude and the desire to defeat him, but with some brutal Dropkicks and a devastating Powerbombpinned Ricochet and took the win and the Intercontinental Championship.

With 99 days of reign, Ricochet reached his fifth defense with the intercontinental title, ever since he beat Sami Zayn in early March to take it from him. Again Zayn, Angel and Humberto, Jinder Mahal and Shanky were his other defenses that ended in success for “One and Only”.

For its part, it is Gunther’s first title on the main rostersince he was previously champion in WWE, but of the United Kingdom division, between 2019 and 2021, for 870 dayswhen he lost it to Ilja Dragunov in NXT TakeOver 36.

