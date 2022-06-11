WWE NXT Live Results June 10, 2022

WWE NXT returned to the road this weekend with the celebration of a new live show in Tampa, Fla. The stars of the multicolored brand offered this first show accompanied by other stars and legends, such as Shawn Michaels, who made his appearance at the beginning of the show to warm up the atmosphere.

In this news we will provide the quick results of the show and some of the most interesting images.



Results NXT Live in Tampa June 10, 2022

Shawn Michaels opened the show to welcome NXT fans.

Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend after a distraction from Alba Fyre.

Giovanni Vinci defeated a new NXT talent.

Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Tony D’Angelo and Elektra Lopez) defeated Stacks and Two Dimes in a tag team match.

Tiffany Stratton cut a promo, but was kicked out of the ring by Wendy Choo.

The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Only Sikoa beat Xyon Quinn.

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin (w/ Mandy Rose) defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship in the main event.

