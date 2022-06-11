With 43 points, Stephen Curry keeps the Golden State Warriors alive

He said he was going to be ready for Game 4 and boy did he deliver…

Led (accurately) by Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors came back to life in the NBA Finals by beating the Boston Celtics 107-97 at TD Garden to match the series to the best of seven at two wins apiece and send her back to San Francisco.

Photo: AP

Once again, the ‘Chef’ had a ‘slow’ start by going 2-6 in triples during the first quarter and despite this being the top scorer of his team with 12 points.

The locals took the first quarter 27-28 thanks to the good performance of Jayson Tatum who went perfect from the goal (3-3) to add a dozen units.

ESPN Deportes and ESPN3 are the exclusive home of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Also available on the ESPN app. Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108

Game 2: Warriors 107, Celtics 88

Game 3: Celtics 116, Warriors 100

Game 4: Warriors at Celtics, Friday 9 p.m.

Game 5: Celtics at Warriors, Monday 9 p.m.

*J6: Warriors at Celtics, June 16, 9 p.m.

*J7: Celtics at Warriors, June 19, 8 p.m.

*if necessary; Eastern Time

For the second half, the ‘Chef’ exploded and practically alone commanded the San Francisco offensive by contributing 41 points, a product of 14-26 from the field, 7-14 from triples and 6-7 from the line of ‘sighs’ ‘; far away was the rest of the Golden State cast.

His ‘Splash brother’, Klay Thompson, left with 18 points, while Andrew Wiggins contributed 17 to just two from Draymond Green, who once again had a good defensive game with 9 boards and 4 steals. Coming off the bench, Jordan Poole chipped in 14 points.

Once again the turnovers were key, because in general, the Celtics had 15 for 16 of their rival who took better advantage of the shots from three.

For the Celtics, Tatum contributed 23 points to 21 from Jaylen Brown and 18 from Marcus Smart.

Game 5 will take place on Monday the 13th at the Chase Center.