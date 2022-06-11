Will Nathan Drake and Sully return with a new Adventure?

Uncharted 2 isn’t officially on the way, but hopes of seeing Nathan Drake and Sullivan again It shouldn’t take too long to confirm.. It is true that it did not have the approval of critics, but its international collection reached 400 million dollars worldwide. Some overwhelming figures if we take into account that it is an origin film and that its universe promises a satisfactory franchise for fans. In addition to these virtues, This is Tom Holland’s favorite video game.

Tom Rothman, one of Sony’s bosses, called the film a “new hit movie franchise” in between Deadline and we wonder what clues can we decipher from its almost certain continuation?

Possible ‘Uncharted 2’ release date

As we have previously pointed out, since the sequel is not confirmed, there is therefore no official date set for more adventures of this modern Indiana Jones. The first film went through several problems due to the pandemic, with a production that began in July 2020 and ended in October of the same month. Several delays later, the film hit theaters in February 2022.

Being optimistic, we will not see Uncharted 2 until at least 2024 and that taking into account that its recording began in 2023.

The cast

It is impossible to imagine a sequel to Uncharted without the presence of Tom Holland as Drake or the disappearance of Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. Sophia Ali is also likely to return as chloe frazer. In the second game, her character was briefly a love interest for the protagonist, but the potential romance ended with them as future rivals, after he tricked her with the location of the treasure.

Plot and appearance of Sam

Uncharted left us the post-credits scene in which we discover that SamNate’s brother is alive. It is not clear who will play him in the film, but it seems an especially relevant element to share in a sequel, although the director Reuben Fleischer could not confirm for the hypothetical Uncharted 2:

“I can’t promise that he’s going to be in the next movie, but it was very important to me that if we were going to bring that character back, that in this movie we acknowledge the fact that he’s alive.”

At the moment we will have to wait for Sony to release new information about the sequel, but considering how busy the agenda of its protagonists is, this It could take much longer than expected by fans.