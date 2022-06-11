Will Johnny Depp forgive Amber Heard 10 million? We have to wait until June 24… Why?

HOh 10 million at stake. Those who a priori and after the Judgment of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard the latter must pay since it lost the sonorous lawsuit. In any case, the last week rumors have been unleashed about the possibility that the actor will forgive him that money. It’s more could now waive that compensation that Amber Heard will have to pay, as their lawyers have pointed out this week.

one opens new stage of uncertainty. Since last June 1, which was when the jury gave its verdict in favor of the actor until a date indicates. The one on july 24. Why? After the jury delivered its verdict It will not be until that date when Judge Azcarate issues an order reflecting the verdict.

In this way, would cause a margin of time for both parties to reach a hypothetical conciliation agreement on the case in which Depp could waive that compensation, as long as Heard does not appeal any part of the case, according to various US media.

The payments that Amber Herad and Johnny Depp must face

Amber heard he took a good setback since he will have to pay 10 million for damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge reduced the last amount to 350,000 dollars. By his side, Johnny Deppaccording to the jury, considered that he defamed Heard on one occasion and, therefore, You will have to pay him two million dollars to compensate for damages.

Then came the consequences. Elaine Bredehoft, attorney for the actress, noted that Heard “definitely” cannot pay that compensation millionaire and who, in addition, plans to appeal the sentence.

To all this was added the part of the actor. His lawyers have also indicated that the Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife “was never about money”.