Will he be able to rebuild the DC Extended Universe?

Wasn’t the DC Extended Universe, the rival to the Waener Bros. Marvel Cinematic Universe, supposed to have died after the critical and commercial failure of the original Justice League? If so, it seems that no one has told Dwayne Johnson and Jaume Collet-Serra, star and director respectively of Black Adamwhose first trailer was released this week.

Just like in the comics, the mighty anti-hero seems to be heavily tied to the movie. Shazam 2019, the web of bonds between superheroes in the DC universe excitingly established. We know this because despite having been announced back in 2014, Black Adam only exists because Shazam he did very well. Could the DC Extended Universe end up slowly rebuilding itself around the various suited titans unleashed by the ancient wizard played by Djimon Hounsou? It seems to be a safe bet, even if Hounsou’s return in Collet-Serra’s film has not been officially confirmed.

In the comics, Black Adam it is the yang to the yin of Billy Batson, a former recipient of the powers of the warlock Shazam who was banished for 5,000 years after failing to use them properly. The same 5,000-year period is repeated in the film, but instead of Black Adam traveling back to Earth from a distant galaxy to which he was sent in disgrace, he apparently awakens in an ancient tomb. Maybe the CGI was easier.

What’s curious about this case is that Adam seems to be presented as a good guy, or at least as someone with the potential to help rescue Earth from evil forces, whereas in the print version the character started as a villain and only decades later began to appear as a more positive figure. Probably, This has a lot to do with the fact that he’s being played by Dwayne Johnson, Hollywood’s best muscled giant now that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are in their 70s.

Johnson has apparently been attached to the role for at least a couple of those five millennia, and now that he’s finally here, the trailer is determined to show you that he’s a different kind of hero, a practical one who gleefully slaughters his enemies and doesn’t care too much about pesky moral codes. I guess when you’ve been locked up for so long, a few senseless murders don’t rank that high on a person’s list of indiscretions.

All of this will probably go well as long as Black Adam lends a hand to the newly introduced Justice Society of America, perhaps as the blunt instrument of the black ops style needed by men like Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah’s Atom Smasher. Centineo and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate to help them save the day without their morale being affected. However, this could cause problems later on should Johnson be asked to face Batson/Shazam or Superman.

Was it worth the wait?… Black Adam. Photo: Black Adam

There is a reason why the Venom Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man has yet to battle Spider-Man in the Sony-owned Marvel movies, aside from the tangled web of contractual ownership of Tom Holland’s masked spider. In comics, it can take decades for superpowered individuals to go from good to bad and back again – on the big screen there’s a lot less time to show audiences why the guy you just saw helping save the known universe he just decided it might be a good idea to destroy it. Hence some of the skeptics regarding the MCU’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch recently turning to the dark side in Dr Strange into the Multiverse of Madness, despite Marvel giving her an entire TV series that heavily hinted at her descent into villainy.

Ben Affleck’s caped defender faced the same issues after he decided to take on the Man of Steel in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justicefrom 2016, and never really recovered from being cast as the baddie (although the bad scripts didn’t help at all).

Will Johnson’s Black Adam be able to avoid all these future torments? Only time will tell, but for now he’s here, he’s wickeder than a parade of monster trucks playing 80s glam rock, and he’s nothing like any other hero we’ve seen in other similar superhero movies. As long as DC has a plan to make this all work, who are we to complain?