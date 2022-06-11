Will Amber Heard stay in Aquaman 2? Warner has already made a final decision – The Herald of Tabasco

Amber Heard remains controversial after concluding his trial with Johnny Depp of which you will have to pay $10.35 million and in which his public image was greatly destabilized.

With a view to his next projects, Heard has his role as Mere on the tape Aquamanwhich will premiere its second part (The Lost Kingdom) in 2023 and that it could clean up its finances as the first film is one of the most successful for the studio Warner Bros.

After the resolution of the judgment, the lawyer of the actress affirmed that Heard does not have the finances to cover the payment to Johnny Depp, so his stay in this film can be crucial for his career as well as for his earnings.

WHAT DID WARNER DECIDE WITH AMBER HEARD?

Although it is not yet a fact what will happen with the role of Amber Heard in Aquaman, one last test with audiences could reveal that the producer Warner Bros., has decided to leave Amber Heard on the tape

According to the Twitter account Undercover Audience (@UndercoverCinema), last 8 of June a was made test projection of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom where the actress has a participation between 20 and 25 minutes.

During the trial with Johnny Depp, the actress accused that the lawsuit had caused her participation to be trimmed to less than 10 minutesbut that was ruled out by Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, who said his role could go away, but only because of the lack of chemistry what do you have with Jason Momoaprotagonist of the tape, without confirming his participation time in the new project.

In the last test with the audiences, the film had a duration of 2:15 minutes and about 30 percent of the film was kept as an animated storyboard as several of the effects were missing.

About Amber Heardthe public reacted negatively to his presence when receiving boos as a resounding “No” to his participation.

The account that reported on the projection explained that the next June 22 will be performed a new test function where it is possible that Amber Heard’s screen time is reduced again or deleted completely to see how the story and narrative works with the audience.

FANS REACT NEGATIVELY AGAINST AQUAMAN

After rumors spread that Amber Heard will have at least 20 minutes of screen time within Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, the fans reacted negatively on social media and revived the movement to boycott the film.

On Twitter, the hashtag became a worldwide trend. #boycottaquaman2where they pointed out their distaste for increasing Heard’s screen time despite being found guilty at trial.

Others recalled that due to the writing that generated the johnny depp lawsuit where Heard was named as a victim of domestic abuse caused that Depp lost a lot of papers which had already been confirmed, including the third part of Fantastic Animals, also produced by Warner Bros.

“The only sure way Amber Heard will be removed from Aquaman 2 is for us all to collectively turn our backs on the movie. Cinema is an industry run by consumers, we are the consumers. We don’t like something, don’t spend your money on it,” Ginger Starling’s account wrote.

Reminder to those praising Warner Bros and Aquaman about cutting Amber Heard out of the movie: Warner Bros paid her anyway, they made us see our opinion doesn’t count, they fired Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts. I will continue with the boycott to Aquaman 2”, affirmed the user Odette.

“Why would I give Warners and Aquaman 2 a single penny if they show total disregard for victims of abuse and in the process are completely disrespectful to the 5 million fans who demand only what is fair. It doesn’t make sense,” user Elio explained.

On sites like Change.org the request for Amber Heard don’t appear in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom already has over 4.5 million signaturesso it remains in great expectation that is what will decide Warner Bros do with your character.

Originally published in El Sol de Puebla