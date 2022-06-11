Wife Justin Bieber, who is Hailey Baldwin: age, curiosity

Wife Justin Bieber

Wife Justin Bieber. His name is Hailey Rhode Baldwinwas born in Tucson on November 22, 1996. She is an American model, the youngest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and grandson of the best known Alec. He worked as a face for the Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Versace brands. In addition to the American ones, he has Brazilian origins from his mother Kennya Deodato, daughter of the Italian-Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato. She has an older sister, Alaia, who is also a model. Hailey is named after Halley’s Comet. Hailey’s family is numerous of active members in the entertainment world: she is the niece of singer Chynna Phillips (also a daughter of art), wife of uncle William, and until 2002 she was technically the niece of actress Kim Basinger before his divorce with his uncle Alec. The latter’s daughter, Ireland, also works as a model. Because of her family notoriety, Hailey was privately educated.

Career

Since childhood Hailey has taken her first steps in the entertainment world. In 2005, at the age of nine, he appeared with his family in the television documentary Livin It: Unusual Suspects And in 2009 he made an appearance with his uncle Alec and the Jonas Brother musical group in an episode of the TV show Saturday Night Live. Her main career goal was to become a professional dancer but due to a broken foot she was forced to quit. She will thus actively start a modeling career. In 2014, at the age of eighteen, she signs a contract with the Ford Models agency and in 2016, instead, she goes to the administration of the prestigious fashion agency IMG Models. Hailey has walked the catwalks for various brands, such as Sonia Rykiel, Tommy Hilfiger, Philipp Plein, Moschino, Prabal Gurung, Tory Burch and Julien MacDonald. She has also appeared on the covers of some magazines, such as L’Officiel and Marie Claire and among the pages of Tatler, V, Vogue, Teen Vogue and W. She has also created several advertising campaigns and is especially known for her collaborations with the stylist Tommy Hilfiger and with the Guess? Brand. She has attended as a host several television events, such as the awarding of the best music video of the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards alongside the Italian supermodel Bianca Balti and the British rapper Tinie Tempah and the 2016 iHeart Radio Much Music Video Awards with her colleague Gigi Hadid. In 2017 at the Maxim Hot 100 Party she was elected the sexiest woman in the world and the following year she played a cameo in the film Ocean’s 8, directed by Gary Ross. Hailey appeared in the Fyre Festival promotional video. You said the money raised went to charity. As of 2019 Hailey is the face of Levi Jeans.

Private life

Hailey’s first career aspiration was to become a professional ballet dancer, but her training ended due to a foot injury. In early 2018 she had a brief flirtation with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, with whom she also went to the 2018 Met Gala. On November 23, 2018, it was confirmed that Hailey was civilly married to Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. The couple had been engaged since July 7, 2018. They briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before they broke up, then reconciled in May 2018. Baldwin changed her name to Hailey Bieber on social media and applied for a licensing branding to use. the name “Hailey Bieber” for commercial purposes. The Biebers held a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. Hailey grew up an Evangelical Christian and attends Hillsong Church, the same church that Bieber attended. Hailey often shares quotes from the Bible on social media. She lives in Beverly Hills with her husband, the well-known singer Justin Bieber.