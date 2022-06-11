why study medicine via streaming

he is a fifth grade studentbut he combines his day to day with the creation of content on his YouTube and Twitch channels. One of its main assets in this last social network is to study in front of its more thanforming together a ‘virtual’ library.

“In November 2019 I started to see it on other Twitch accounts and I thought it was wonderful,” says Aguaviva to Medical Writingconfessing that before starting to make them for Twitch, he recorded himself studying and uploaded the two-hour video to YouTube. “I am calmer than studying in a library and I feel accompanied by more people whose goal is the same”, she admits. For the student, this study method “forces you to concentrate more” feeling “observed by so many people and having a group pressure”.

In addition, the student affirms that she will continue to promote her work on networks, showing her day to day, but also focusing on “medical dissemination” for the future, since, as she herself affirms, 40 percent of her followers are students in the field. sanitary.

However, Aguaviva confesses that the greatest increase in her studying videos occurred during the pandemic. “There was a very big visitor boom in 2020,” she says. An opinion also shared by the psychologist Jesus Linares, of the College of Psychologists of Madrid. For Linares, the exposure of visits in this type of video is linked to the Covid-19 pandemicsince “by not being able to study in a company as it was known until now, alternatives were developed”.

Group study on Twitch: does it help improve performance?

As for why these types of recordings work so well, Linares admits that they generate “a context called control stimulate where it is more conducive for a behavior to appear, in this case, study”. “It’s similar to what happens in a library, if we have a pressure environment in the study, it is more difficult for distractions to appear,” he adds.

“In some way it is a kind of response in which if we are watching a video of a person studying and we don’t, it can create a situation of discomfort that we avoid by studying ourselves,” admits the psychologist. “If you are studying in a space where you are being watched and are free from distraction, It will help improve your performance.he affirms, pointing out that it is vital “to feel accompanied in a common objective and that on many occasions it comforts you that other people use your same strategy”.

Finally, Linares underlines that in the study “there are no magic recipes” and while the methods used do not generate “guilt or anxiety” they are just as effective.