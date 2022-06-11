Why is AMLO’s health plan unfeasible and what other alternatives are there?

Since he was a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the promise to create a health system in which all Mexicans had access to free health careregardless of their place of residence or socioeconomic position.

The president has stated that revolutionizing the health system that existed before “It has not been easy, because it comes from a corrupt government.”

“I can say today that we have 90 percent supply of medicinesI can’t say 100, but when we arrived there weren’t even half of them, what there was was great corruption in the purchase of medicines, that’s why they threw us very hard; we are about to solve it. And the corrupt could not and the launch was hard, but we are very persevering, ”López Obrador said at a press conference at the National Palace.

The president’s intention is that “Medical care and medicines are free for all: “Regardless of whether you have ISSSTE, whether you have Social Security, which you don’t have, no, what we are going to do is going to be universal.”

“This is the welfare state, the right to health, which also it is already enshrined in the Constitution in article 4, but it is a dead letter, like many things that are in the Constitution, that are statements, principles, but that in reality are not carried out. What we are looking for is free medical care and medicines for all of us.”

López Obrador indicated that the conferences on Tuesdays, known as The Pulse of Health, will be dedicated to “how is the new public health system being built to guarantee the right to health, to all, this is medical care with specialists, clinical tests, free medicines, everything. That is the challenge we have.”

Is it feasible to give universal health care and free medicines to all Mexicans?

Doctors consulted by the newspaper The universal They refer that López Obrador’s commitment to reforming the health system in Mexico may take several years and cannot be done in a year or two.

According to Dr. Xavier Tello, “creating a health system is something that takes decades. Those who have created health systems, like the one in the United Kingdom, have taken many yearsbecause it is something that cannot be done overnight”.

“All the money that is needed to pay the supposed gratuity, is not available. If what the president wants to do is provide coverage in which you pay for all services for patients’ illnesses, there won’t be enough money”, Tello sentenced.

For his part, the head of the University Commission for the Attention of the Covid-19 Emergency, Samuel Ponce de León, admitted that “It is attainable to have free medical services”however, “that does not imply that there will be a good health system.”