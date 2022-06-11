Who is Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s character in a new DC Comics movie | FAME

DC has surprised his followers with the preview of his new movie, “Black Adam”. Presented as a spin-off of “Shazam!”, the film will tell part of the story of the famous antihero, played by the renowned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In that sense, many people have been interested in knowing more details about this protagonist, regarding his origin, his powers and the next feature film that he will star in.

Therefore, in the following lines, find out everything you need to know about Black Adamcharacter played by Dwayne Johnson in the new movie DC Comics.

WHO IS BLACK ADAM?

For many fans of DC Comics, Black Adam He is one of the biggest anti-heroes in the franchise. Presented as a divine being with an immense capacity for violence, he is one of the characters who will soon have his own film.

Black Adam first appeared in comics in 1945. Created by Otto Binder and CC Beck, the character was introduced to the world in Marvel Family #1as one of the enemies of Captain Marvel (as it was known before Shazam). He was described as an ancient pharaoh and the first mortal to be granted the powers of the aforementioned hero.

After being exiled, the character reappeared in the comics in 1973, when DC obtained the rights to publish the texts under his new name. In this stage, Adam He was mentioned as one of the great enemies of the protagonist. In that sense, later, he established himself as a corrupt antihero trying to clear his name and reputation.

Dwayne Johnson is the protagonist (Photo: DC Entertainment)

THE ORIGIN OF BLACK ADAM

Just like the Joker, Black Adam he was originally intended as a unique villain, destined to die at the end of his first appearance. However, the character remained in the franchise as the hero’s main rival. billy batson.

The history of the antihero begins when Shazam he was looking for a successor for his power and his role as protector of ancient Egypt. So in Kahndaqfind the wise and just prince Teth Adam, to whom he granted his powers. However, unlike the hero, Black Adam invokes the gods of Egyptian mythology and not the Greeks.

Deciding that he should rule the world, Adam he kills the pharaoh and assumes the Egyptian throne. Angry about this decision, Shazam banishes him to the farthest star in the universe. After 5 thousand years, Black Adam He returns to Earth, where three champions are named in his place. Since then, he will face many heroes of DC.

WHAT ARE THE POWERS OF BLACK ADAM?

Like billy batson, Theo Adam say the word “Shazam!” to transform. Thus, it becomes Black Adam invoking the power of six Egyptian gods that grant him abilities similar to those possessed by the superhero.

These deities are:

Shu who grants him resistance and invulnerability.

who grants him resistance and invulnerability. Heru who grants him super speed.

who grants him super speed. amun who gives him physical strength.

who gives him physical strength. Zehuti who grants him wisdom and knowledge.

who grants him wisdom and knowledge. aton whose gift is called “power”, and which is related to his lightning powers.

whose gift is called “power”, and which is related to his lightning powers. Menthuwho gives him courage and bravery.

The character’s abilities, on some occasions, have been described as greater than that of the family. Shazam. The reason why Black Adam has fought against League of Justice and other heroes of DC.

THE “BLACK ADAM” TRAILER

On June 8, the first official trailer for the production was released. Thus, the world has been surprised with the advance of the tape that brings Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the skin of the protagonist. The clip, lasting 2:25 minutes, introduces us to the character in some violent scenes and makes it clear that it will shock viewers.

Actors Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan will interpret to the members the Justice Society. Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Mo Amer, meanwhile, are also part of the cast.

WHEN DOES “BLACK ADAM” PREMIERE?

DC has announced that the release of the feature film will be on October 21, 2022. It is known that the production will be released directly on the big screen, so you can enjoy it in your favorite movie theater.