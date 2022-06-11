Who are the children of Johnny Depp and what do they do? EVAT | answers

After several weeks, in June 2022, the American justice ruled in favor of Johnny Depp and sentenced his ex-wife, Amber Heard, to pay financial compensation for defamation. Even though the children of the actor They stayed out of the conflict, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” has kept them in his thoughts throughout the trial.

Every time he went to court, the film producer and musician also wore a white beaded bracelet with the names of his heirs. This detail caught the attention of millions of his followers, who have shown curiosity to want to know about them.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp: what is the amount of his fortune, why Disney fired him while Dior supported him?

Who are the children of Johnny Depp?

The actor had a relationship for 14 years with the French model and actress Vanessa Paradis. As a result of their relationship, their only two children were born: Lily-Rose Melody and Johnny Christopher Depp III known as ‘Jack’ by his family.

Lily-Rose Melody

Lily-Rose is a noted model and actress. She was born in the Hauts-de-Seine region (France) on May 27, 1999. Her acting career began at the age of 14 with the film “In a place in Canada”, in which she had a role. secondary.

While at the age of 15 he posed for the Australian magazine Oyster. However, her big break on the catwalks came in July 2015, when she debuted as a model for Chanel, a renowned Parisian fashion brand.

He starred in “Planetarium”, a film that was released in November 2016. He also participated in the French film “La Danseuse”. In 2019, she played Catherine de Valois in “The King”, a film where she acted alongside Timothée Chalamet, with whom she had an affair that ended in early 2020.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: keys to understanding the trial of the former Hollywood partner

Johnny Christopher Depp III

Unlike his sister, Johnny Christopher Depp III leads a life away from the spotlight. Both his mother and his father have preferred to keep him out of their public lives. However, on one occasion, the interpreter of “Young Scissorhands” commented on some of the talents that ‘Jack’ possesses.

“He draws really very well. He also plays music very well. It makes good sense for that. Other than school plays and stuff, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor,” Depp told the Philippine Daily Inquirer.