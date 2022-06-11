What to watch today on TV? Saturday June 11, 2022 | TV

15.10 / Movistar Classics

‘Horizons of greatness’

The big country. United States, 1958 (145 minutes). Director: William Wyler. Cast: Gregory Peck, Jean Simmons, Charlton Heston, Burl Ives.

Legendary Western film, directed to perfection by master William Wyler and with a cast full of glamor (with two impressive performances by Burl Ives and Gregory Peck), in which drama, romance and adventure are wisely mixed. Water fights and tough family confrontations for a classic of the genre. To highlight its well-known soundtrack.

15.45 / The Sixth

‘V for Vendetta’

United Kingdom-United States, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: James McTeigue. Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, John Hurt.

Among the comic book adaptations that have flooded the screens, v for Vendetta remains as an unavoidable appointment. Created by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, this graphic novel, set in a futuristic London, takes as its hero nothing less than a masked subject who, as a champion of freedom, intends to blow up the British Parliament. Thus, v for Vendetta brings to the general public a brave commitment to build an entertainment product wrapped in social claims that, in addition, launches firm blows at the empire of the media. The Wachowski sisters, creators of another myth of popular culture, the trilogy Matrix, they pen the script and handle production on a visually stunning, rhythm-packed total spectacle that brings a dark and bitter hero to glory.

15.45 / Eurosport

All the excitement of the 24 hours of Le Mans

The traffic lights come on to vibrate with all the excitement and adrenaline of the most iconic endurance event in the world: the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Major motorsport brands compete for glory at the historic Circuit de la Sarthe, in Le Mans, where a lap covers more than 13.6 km and average speeds reach 250 km/h, exceeding 350 km/h in the fastest parts of the track. This 90th edition will take place with riders of the caliber of Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and José María López.

15.45 / Neox

’16 streets’

16 blocks. United States, 2005 (100 minutes). Director: Richard Donner. Cast: Bruce Willis, Mos Def, David Morse.

The Donner-Willis tandem reunites in another compelling action flick. The argument revolves around a policeman who is entrusted with the, a priori, easy task of transferring a protected witness to court. The mission, as you can imagine, will endanger the defendant, the police and anyone who crosses the path.

16.29 / AMC

‘The unstoppable Will Hunting’

Good Will Hunting. United States, 1997 (122 minutes). Director: Gus van Sant. Cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck.

After carving out a niche for himself on the independent film scene with films like my private idaho Y Drug Store Cowboy, Gus van Sant allied himself with mainstream Hollywood cinema in this compelling drama, which focuses on a rebellious young man with far-above-average intellectual capacity and his strange relationship with a psychologist. Oscar for best original screenplay, written by actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and another for Robin Williams.

20.05 / Movistar Classics

‘Ball of fire’

ball of fire. 1941 (107 minutes). Director: Howard Hawks. Cast: Barbara Stanwyck, Gary Cooper, Oscar Homolka.

One of the pinnacles of classic American comedy, with a script by Billy Wilder and masterful staging by Howard Hawks. reminiscent of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this film fixes its attention on some scholars who, in order to write an encyclopedia, resort to a showgirl who teaches them street language. Gary Cooper and Barbara Stanwyck are in luxury.

20.11 / AMC

‘Stargate, door to the stars’

Stargate. United States, 1994 (116 minutes). Director: Roland Emmerich. Cast: Kurt Russell, James Spader, Viveka Lindford.

Kurt Russell becomes the idol of a group of space outcasts in this conventional installment of science fiction that subjects the entire story to a constant proliferation of attractive special effects.

21.30 / The 1

Smuggled animals in ‘Weekly Report’

Illegal animal trafficking moves up to 20,000 million euros a year. It is the third most lucrative illegal business, only behind drug trafficking and the counterfeit market, and Spain is a strategic enclave on the routes of this illegal trade. in the report smuggled animalsthis delivery of Weekly report goes through some of the scenarios through which they pass and in which they end up, alive or dead, those animals. He will also talk about the force with which the Madrid Book Fair has returned after the pandemic in spring of books.

21.30 / The Sixth

The news in ‘laSexta noche’

In this edition, the sixth night It will be very attentive to national and international news and its central theme will be the rise in gasoline prices, the dangers of inflation and possible solutions to the crisis. In addition, Judge José Castro, who participated in the investigation of the Noós Case, where the Infanta Cristina was implicated, will visit the program.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘The exchange student’

The Exchange. United States, 2021 (93 minutes). Director: Dan Mazer. Cast: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley,

Two opposite characters, a lonely young man and geek and a particularly daring and shameless exchange student who arrives at their house, will try to iron out differences in this cute teen comedy directed, without many surprises, by Dan Mazer (I give them a year). All seasoned, how could it be less, with a barrage of surreal situations, laughter and good vibes.

22.00 / The 2

Fito & Fitipaldis concert

Fito & Fitipaldis arrives this Saturday at the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao with their tour every time corpse, in a concert in which they will be accompanied by artists such as Dani Martín, Leiva or Carlos Tarque. Spectators will be able to enjoy live the latest album by the band led by Fito Cabrales, released last September, and which is already considered one of the artist’s most honest and sincere releases. The concert has charitable purposes, as the first 100,000 euros from the ticket collection have been donated to the Food Bank of Bizkaia.

22.05 / The 1

‘Downton Abbey’

United Kingdom, 2019 (122 minutes). Director: Michael Engler. Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith.

The cast of the successful television series moves to the big screen to star in this attractive sequel (set some time after the events narrated at the end of the series) that recounts the visit of the English royal family to the Crawley residence. Unsurprisingly, things don’t change much, with lavish staging and a script from series creator Julian Fellowes.

22.55 / DMAX

New installments of ‘Witnesses to the paranormal’

Some of the most surprising, revealing and terrifying paranormal videos from around the world are presented by a group of experts in this new installment of Witnesses to the paranormal. In this episode, a mysterious creature crosses a busy motorway in Great Britain, a woman in West Virginia captures images of what the Slenderman could be, and in Missouri, a couple learns that there is a strange presence in their new home. What inhabitants of such disparate places have in common is that they are all witnesses to something paranormal.

23.52 / #0

‘no forgiveness’

Unforgiven. United States, 1992 (124 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman.

Brilliant title that helped revitalize a genre that was quite devalued at the time: the western. Clint Eastwood, in director-protagonist tasks, achieved one of the most successful successes of his career with this film, which won, among others, the Oscars for best film and direction. One hundred and twenty-five minutes of excellent cinema in a powerful, violent and demystifying decadent and dark western, dealing with themes of responsibility, revenge, friendship and the law in the midst of classic Wild West rivalries.

24.00 / The 1

‘The English Patient’

The english patient. United States, 1996 (154 minutes). Director: Anthony Minghella. Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche.

Filmmaker Anthony Minghella (The talent of Mr. Ripley) directed, based on an interesting original by Michael Ondaatje, a very intense drama with a classic flavor. The Oscars for best film and best direction endorse the quality of this wonderful and intense story, which benefited greatly from a really appropriate romantic touch. Essential.

0.15 / Movistar Drama

‘The social network’

United States, 2010 (130 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake.

The creation of the Facebook universe served David Fincher to shoot this impeccable and exciting mix of drama and intrigue. Much of the undoubted quality that the film treasures is due to the millimetric script, full of overwhelming dialogues, from a creator of the category of Aaron Sorkin, the author of the legendary The West Wing of the White House. Essential.

0.50 / The 2

Environmental pollution

Air pollution is a global problem. The scientific community is studying it and has discovered that it affects in ways that they would never have imagined. Brief exposure to polluted air can cause changes in DNA. Science has discovered that ultrafine particles can travel directly from the nose to our brains and may be causing dementia. Polluted air ages the brain. the theme night broadcast this week a documentary, there’s something in the airwhich studies the phenomenon of environmental pollution and how it affects human health and the body.

1.45 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘our ladies’

United Kingdom. 2019 (105 minutes). Director: Michael Caton-Jones. Cast: Ross Anderson, Tony Atherton, Eve Austin.

The director of titles like Jackal either Rob Roy (The Passion of a Rebel), Michael Caton-Jones, changes gear completely to direct this dynamic coming-of-age comedy-drama based on the novel. the sopranos, of the Scottish Alan Warner. The protagonists, the great asset of the story due to their uninhibited performances, are five foul-mouthed teenagers suffocated by the lack of opportunities and the environment of the Catholic school where they study. A riot of teenage energy and girl power.

