What to see: 40 years have passed since one of the most important science fiction and fantasy films of all time and you can recover it in streaming – CINEMABLEND

It marks the 40th anniversary of the premiere of ‘ET The Extraterrestrial’, Steven Spielberg’s children’s classic that continues to amaze different generations of viewers. And you can relive it through platforms like Netflix or Prime Video.

An emotional classic full of fantasy and a sense of wonder, which has marked the childhood of several generations who have passed it on as a rite of family union. 40 years since its premiere in the United States and it continues to function as on the first day, also having an influence on current works such as Stranger Things. At this point, ET The Extraterrestrial is an unappealable film.

A totally transcendent work in a filmography full of masterpieces such as that of Steven Spielberg. The director had to give up directing Poltergeist (Strange Phenomena) in order to focus on this luminous story that drinks a lot from his personal history. After the divorce of his parents when he was a child, the young Spielberg invented an imaginary alien that kept him company and filled the gap of both the brother he never had and the father he felt he had lost.

That visitor from outer space would come to life in the form of an animatronic doll equipped with the latest technology at the time. With that tool, this fascinating story of friendship, connections that overcome barriers, the power of childhood innocence and fight to defend those who need it could be carried forward. The values ​​that Spielberg wants to convey are as basic as they are effective, which is why he continues to move us so many years later.

The protagonist of this story that marked the childhood of an entire generation is Elliott, a shy and lonely boy, who suddenly hears a mysterious noise in his garden. To his surprise, a strange being from outer space is hiding there, and has been lost from his group on a mission to explore our planet. With the help of his family, he will try to shelter him from the authorities and will try to help him return home.

The film also manages to shine thanks to a very well chosen child cast, who would later grow up to have very notable careers such as Henry Thomas or Drew Barrymore. These young performers manage to sell the innocent look typical of childhood, without it being excessively burdensome as sometimes happens in films that depend too much on children for their stories. Spielberg mines gold from these little talents.

But it’s hard to think of anything from this movie that Spielberg doesn’t get something dazzling from. John Williams’ own soundtrack is something masterful and iconic, and it’s impressive even though we should be used to the excellence of his music by now, especially when he meets the director of Cincinnati. The filmmaker himself knows that he has such a teacher by his side that he even allows himself to shoot a sequence to the rhythm of one of the symphonies that he presented to him, instead of the other way around as usual. And, curiously, that sequence is the most remembered of the film.

The perfect handling of tone, the sublime staging and the indefatigable rhythm are elements that are taken for granted in almost all of Spielberg’s films, but they stand out remarkably in ET the alien. They are the icing on a very sweet and creamy cake, although not excessively cloying, which continues to excite parents and children over the years and the viewings. If it is one of those classics that you still have pending, it is a good time to put it on.

You can see ET the alien on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar+.

