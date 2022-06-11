What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber reveals why he canceled the shows

Justin Bieber revealed to fans why he canceled the last few shows of his world tour.

In a video posted on Bieber’s social media accounts, the “Peaches” singer announced that he has facial paralysis from a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Explain that the right side of his face is paralyzed due to the disorder.

Bieber captioned the post: “IMPORTANT PLEASE LOOK. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers ”.

“For those who are frustrated with my cancellations of upcoming shows, um, it’s just that physically obviously I’m not able to do them,” he said. “This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish it wasn’t like that, but of course, my body is telling me I need to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I will only use this time to rest, relax and unwind. go back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born for ”.

Many celebrities and fans have sent him love, prayers and support in the comments section.

DJ Khaled commented: “I love you brother! You will be awesome! Take a rest brother. We love you! GOD LOVES YOU! WE LOVE GOD! We love you forever! “

“Damn. You will get over it. Heal man, thinking of you, ”Cody Simpson said.

Justin Timberlake wrote: “I love you, brother. Prayers and send many healing vibrations! “

“I love you so much. I admire you so much, ”Shawn Mendes exclaimed.

“Health is wealth. I keep you in my prayers and wish you a speedy recovery. Take care of yourself Justin, we love you, ”said a Bieber fan.

“Justin, don’t worry about the shows,” said another. “Your believers only care about your health. We are praying for you. We are always with you. “

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a disorder that causes paralysis of the face and could cause a rash near the ears or mouth. This disorder is caused by the varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults. The virus can spread and affect the facial nerve, according to rarediseases.org.

Common symptoms that can be expected when you have Ramsay Hunt syndrome include a red rash with blisters on, in and around one ear, facial paralysis on the side of the rash, hearing loss, ringing in the ears. ear, dizziness, dry mouth or eyes, and difficulty closing the eyes, according to Mayo Clinic.

What are the risk factors for diagnosing Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Some include whether one previously had chickenpox, is 60 or older, or has a compromised immune system. These are also the same risks as one with shingles, via Healthline.

Typical treatment for Ramsay Hunt syndrome consists of medications including antiviral medications, corticosteroids, anti-anxiety medications, and pain relievers, according to the Mayo Clinic.