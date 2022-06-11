what is it and what advantages does it offer

With the development of technology and its practical applications in everyday life, we have seen appear and become more and more common virtual credit cardsjust as it has become more frequent to hear about the concept of virtual wallet either wallet, where your cards are stored and managed. It is increasingly common for people to use these mechanisms to make purchases and other transactions, but do you know what virtual cards are?

Like a physical card, it has its own identification number, CVV and expiration date; In addition to being issued in your name as the holder and in reality, the only difference with any banking plastic is that they have no physical existence and it is a means of payment without material form, but digital.

In addition to this credit card format, users are adopting systems such as electronic commerce that pay with these cards, or it is also possible to pay through contactless technology or contactlessdepending on the physical store and the compatibility offered.

The capital available in these cards can be managed according to the funds that the client allocates from one app mobile digital bankingor by making a payment from an ATM or at the window of your bank branch, under a prepaid scheme.

Another way can be with a linked checking account to be able to have the resources in the same way as it works with some debit or credit cards to be able to use the funds.

But it is important that you recognize when it is a virtual card and when a digital cardbecause in the second case it refers to an online representation of the bank plastic that you own, acting as a virtual replica of it.

Advantages of virtual credit cards

Security. Virtual credit cards integrate security protocols that provide protection to make any transaction without difficulties or risk. In addition, it is from the same digital platform on your smartphone where you can manage its use, such as blocking your cards in case of theft or loss.

Cost. With these innovative mechanisms, both the borrower and the bank save money, since there is no cost for materials or for manufacturing, which reduces the impact on the environment by avoiding the use of plastics for the same purpose. On the other hand, these types of credit cards do not usually charge commissions or account management costs.

Comfort. Finally, it highlights that cardholders accredited with this system can manage this tool through digital banking apps on their smartphones, without requiring additional physical media other than their mobile.

