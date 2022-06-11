What if Johnny Depp loses Amber Heard’s libel suit?

In the trial, one of the most scandalous in recent times, shocking details of the relationship between Deep and Heard have come to light. Photo: Getty

Since last Monday, April 11, the trial for defamation between the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp and the actress of “Aquaman”, Amber Heard, began. After the actress accused him of abuse, going through serious physical and psychological injuries, The actor decided to file a defamation lawsuit against Heard after he accused him in an article for The Washington Post.

The trial was held in the courts of Fairfax Country in Virginia, United States and lasted six weeks in which many details of the relationship they had were known. Although for some Johnny is guilty and for others Amber is lying, the truth is that the couple has shown that they really did not get along at all and were mutually harmful.

What if Johnny Depp loses?

So far there have been several witnesses who have passed by the stand. Some friends. family and other workers who were close to the couple, have declared several of their fights and confrontations during these days.

Even the couple’s therapist He even explained that the relationship was not healthy for either of them and that they were toxic to the point of verbal and psychological abuse.

According to what was explained by Alejandro Mejía Ortiz, partner in the criminal area of ​​the firm CMM Abogado, highlighted by the portal Legal MattersYes Johnny Depp loses the trial “he would not get the compensation he is asking for of US $ 50 million, based on the fact that since he is a public figure, the defamation of which he was a victim has affected him in obtaining contracts, sponsorships and others.”

In addition, he said that “surely the losing party in court will be condemned, in addition, to something called the procedural costs and that is to defray the expenses that the other party incurred for having filed the lawsuit. ”.

What does the actor seek to prove in his defamation case?

In the document of his lawsuit, the actor alleges that with the expressions his ex-wife points him out as the person responsible for abuses carried out against him. What he sought to prove in court these days is that what Heard described never happened.

“He brought the action and in the US legal system the person bringing the action has the burden of proof. He has to prove the case, she is defending herself.” explained for BBC World Smith College professor Carrie N. Baker, who is an expert on domestic abuse.

The expert added that defamation cases can be complex due to the protections that the United States has on the right to freedom of expression and the press.

“Suing for defamation is a resource that a citizen uses to clean his reputation and protect their dignity after someone made false statements about their person, “says the media.

On the other hand, the lawyer Frank Torres-Viada, who has a legal practice in the US territory of Puerto Rico, told the same outlet that “there is always a concept that is intended to be protected with a legal norm. Here we seek to protect the right to honor.

At the moment, family, friends and supporters of the couple are waiting for the trial to begin to find out the decision made by the jury on one of the most controversial cases in Hollywood.