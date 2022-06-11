What happened to the bad guy from Titanic and why did he never have the same popularity?

Far from wanting to get away from the world of acting, the actor billy zanethe villain of titanica, never reached the same again popularity from that time However, she found another way while waiting for another chance at success.

billy zane or Cal Hockley, the bad guy in titanica, went on to posterity after playing the best villain of one of the most important movies in recent years. As Rose’s (Kate Winslet) aristocratic boyfriend who tried to separate her from Jack (Leonardo Dicaprio), took the glory and a lot of popularity.

However, despite the fact that after being part of James Cameron’s film he has participated in more than 100 projects, he never got that exposure again, much less a role that made him transcend in Hollywood.

That is why he dedicated himself to being a producer and director in some projects. But it wasn’t just that. He found another way to be happy and he did it in the world of painting, as a new way of life.

titanica It was the film that marked the end of his career in Hollywood. In reference to this, on one occasion, she recounted:

“It is a gift to be part of such a wonderful film, it was a blessing, but it has also been a curse in Hollywood. When it comes to a casting, you always try to follow the same pattern. They always try to do last year’s movie instead of next year’s movie and that’s a mistake. I was synonymous with “bad character” among the casting directors who came after.”

What happened to the popularity of the bad guy from Titanic

His passion after Titanic

The truth is that, 25 years after the premiere of titanicathe bad billy zane Today it looks very different and is no longer the same. He found his other great passion in painting and he is so happy.

According to various media, the actor has paintings, drawings and photographs that demonstrate “a crude authenticity.” By luck or by talent, his exhibitions have reached destinations such as Los Angeles, London, Budapest, Milan and Miami, giving him amazing artistic recognition.

What moment do you remember of his great passage through titanica?