weekend tips

We’re already halfway through the year (how quickly time flies, right?) and after another heavy week of work, it’s time to start planning how to have fun for the weekend.

Like every 7 days, in Animal MX we bring you a simple -but very good- list with recommendations fun to have a good time your weekend.

So if you’re looking for a new podcast, want a fun video game or just have a movie to kill time, look no further, here are our recommendations.

Movie: Claw (hustle)

Adam Sandler returns in this Netflix movie with a slightly more serious role than he has accustomed us to.

In Claw, Sandler plays Stanley Beren, an out-of-work basketball scout who, on a trip to Madrid, finds an amateur player whom he tries to help make it to the NBA.

Video game: Mario Strikers: Battle League

Forget FIFA, Mario Strikers: Battle League, the most fun soccer game, is now available for Nintendo Switch.

In this unique version of soccer created by Nintendo, you will use its most emblematic characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi and many more, to build your team and score goals with their special powers.

Podcast: Case 63

If you like science fiction, then give this exclusive Spotify podcast a chance, which tells us about the psychiatrist Elisa Aldunate who decides to record the sessions of a patient who claims to be a time traveler.

As their sessions progress and the story moves into the future and the past, they will both realize that they can hold the future of humanity in their hands.