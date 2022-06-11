Warner made a decision about Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

After a couple of months of controversy and much uncertainty, Warner Bros made a final decision regarding Amber Heard and her participation in Aquaman 2.

The trial between the actress and Johnny Depp had its final verdict with an unfavorable result for Heard. After this, the reactions of the industries were expected and they did not take long to arrive.

During the process there were several rumors that the interpreter would be completely eliminated of the film in case of losing the judicial dispute. This was enhanced by the signing board that existed on the part of the fans to achieve this.

The producers of DC and Warner had emergency meetings to see what would be the process to follow and how to act on the tape that is already finished. In short, they decided to leave the actress in Aquaman.

