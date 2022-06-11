Warner made a decision about Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

After a couple of months of controversy and much uncertainty, Warner Bros made a final decision regarding Amber Heard and her participation in Aquaman 2.

The trial between the actress and Johnny Depp had its final verdict with an unfavorable result for Heard. After this, the reactions of the industries were expected and they did not take long to arrive.

During the process there were several rumors that the interpreter would be completely eliminated of the film in case of losing the judicial dispute. This was enhanced by the signing board that existed on the part of the fans to achieve this.

The producers of DC and Warner had emergency meetings to see what would be the process to follow and how to act on the tape that is already finished. In short, they decided to leave the actress in Aquaman.

Warner’s endorsement

Everything is said, the film will have Amber Heard on screen and with this generates quite a bit of controversy around the decision made by the executives.

But not everything ends there, since in addition to reaffirming his appearance in the film, they reversed the only measure that was regarding this topic.

It was the actress herself who had made it known, through a claim, that her participation in the film had been reduced in minutes. However, now they restored part of the time and it will have more scenes.

#OFFICIAL – June 8, #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom had its second test screening. The reaction was positive WB increased Amber Heard’s screen time as Mera, from 10 minutes (It was the time she had in the first test) to just over 20 minutes on stage pic.twitter.com/5yK3PEo2kJ — DC Unlimited  (@DCEUMX) June 9, 2022

boycott call

As expected, this generated a lot of disgust in some sectors of the fans, both among DC fans and those faithful to Johnny Depp.

The reaction was quick, so was the organization. In this way a new call arose, although this time against production in general.

“The only sure way to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is that all of us collectively let’s turn our backs on that movie“, is part of the message that circulates in social networks.

This is how angry fans now feel that the producers failed them, that they did not listen to them and they hope that the project “be the flop of the century“.