Vin Diesel could completely stop the saga of “Fast and Furious” due to his arrogance

Vin Diesel, recording in selfie format, announces to his Instagram followers the start of filming for “Fast X”, the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”, scheduled for release in May 2023.

At that moment he is accompanied, sitting to his left, by an uncomfortable Justin Lin, director of most of the franchise’s movies, who answers the questions that the star fires at him: “What do you think, Justin?”; “What feelings do you have?”; “Could we be facing the best of the saga?” “From the bottom of my heart, yes,” Lin replies, whose facial expressions and eye movement suggest otherwise.

The video, published on April 22, gave rise, at the time of its appearance, to comments and laughter due to the tense atmosphere that seemed to be created in the brief dialogue between the Taiwanese filmmaker and the actor. Jokes that grew when, just four days later, Justin Lin posted another statement on his Instagram profile in which he informed of his decision to leave the shoot.

Lin’s departure, already officially replaced by Louis Leterrier (director of action movies such as The Incredible Hulk or the first two installments of The Transporter), took many followers of the saga by surprise, since he is the author of five of the nine films of the saga.

Vin Diesel believes he is the owner of the saga and many put up with his bad habits.

Internal filming sources leaked that the director had had “creative differences” with Vin Diesel, who is, like him, the producer of the tenth installment.

But according to the story offered by The Hollywood Reporter, Diesel’s ego, who many say believes he owns the saga, would be walking around, because despite the fact that filming had already begun, he presented a series of annotations to the script and the The disagreement escalated to the point where the director slammed the door and declared, “This movie doesn’t deserve to destroy my sanity.”

In the investigation, workers from other installments of the franchise spoke of the strong creative control and frequent changes of opinion about Diesel’s departure: “The whole process of shooting is like a mosaic that does not stop moving,” declared one of the sources, In addition to recognizing that the writing and design of the action scenes were also under the supervision of the actor, who has been playing the great hero of the saga, Dominic Toretto, for 21 years.

But other information indicated that the alleged “creative differences” could have been for Lin only the straw that broke the camel’s back, and that Vin Diesel had many demands, was repeatedly late for filming, did not know the script and was in a very low state. so.

Diesel, in fact, had already had to go out in recent years in the face of detractors who threw him for an oversight in his physique: “I have had the best body in New York City for decades,” he replied in an interview with the medium Complex in 2015.

La Roca and Vin Diesel cannot be seen even in painting.

In addition, his alleged professionalism problems had already caused him to collide with another partner, Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, antagonistic in his work ethic (the actor and fighter gets up every day at 3:30 in the morning to go to the gym).

“Some colleagues are true professionals, but others are not. (…) When they see the movie, if it seems to them that in some scenes I am not acting and my blood really boils, they will be right, ”Johnson wrote in an incendiary Instagram post prior to the premiere of Fast & Furious 8 (2017).

As confirmed later, he was talking about Diesel, with whom he shared a single shot in the film as a result of, according to him, an “important face-to-face”. In addition to the constant delays or cancellations of filming at the whim of the protagonist that angered the Rock.

It was not the only controversy between Johnson and Diesel around that production: the second also ordered to remove from the montage a dialogue between his partner and Jason Statham that served as an advertisement for “Hobbs & Shaw” (2019), a film of his solo characters. , which did not have the approval of the star. The Rock did not return in the ninth installment, but Vin Diesel, however, tried to smooth things over since then to return in Fast X, without success.

Diesel justified his behavior with Johnson by explaining that it was a technique to get a better performance out of him: “I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to get good performances in films that I produce.”

His counterpart responded by claiming to have laughed a lot with those statements, categorically ruling out returning to the saga.

The reconciliation attempts ended up in discussion again when, in November, Diesel publicly asked for his return on Instagram, through a post where he referred to his former colleague as “little brother”, assured that his children called him “Uncle Dwayne” and invoked a promise to the late Paul Walker, co-star of the franchise until his fatal accident in 2013.

Offended, Johnson insisted on CNN that he would not return and called Diesel a “manipulator” for involving Walker and their children.

The success of his company is difficult to debate: “Fast and Furious” is the highest-grossing saga of Universal Pictures in all history, above “Jurassic Park”, with a total gross of more than 6,000 million dollars worldwide. world. But if she has long been criticized for how fanciful the plots are, her death could be close due to Toretto’s arrogance.