Two great actors from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ support the return of Johnny Depp

ANow that the trial for defamation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has ended, many voices have begun to speak out -again- for and against its two protagonists. The last to do so have been his co-stars from ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’, one of the most outstanding franchises -but not the only one- in the prolific career of the American actor.

After all, Jack Sparrow claims to be one of his most iconic characters. For many years, he has accompanied thousands of movie and adventure fans. For his part, Depp was one of the undisputed stars of the saga, standing out as one of the most charismatic characters of his first tapes.

This is known by several of his former colleagues. More specifically, two of them: Kevin McNally and Greg Ellis. They both believe that Disney should bring his character back and bring back Captain Jack Sparrow.

Mr Gibbs and Theodore Groves support Johnny Depp aka Captain Jack Sparrow

Both Port Royal officer Theodore Groves (Greg Ellis) and Mr. Gibbs support (or believe in) the return of Johnny Depp to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films. The one who was the first officer of Captain Jack Sparrow has shown his support for the actor on many occasions.

“I have never seen an ounce of evil in Johnny. In him I see a very humble person. I see no impediment to him going back and playing Jack Sparrow.. I think there is a general feeling that, without Jack, there would not be a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. There is probably a lot of truth in that,” he recently commented on the ‘Daily Express’.

For his part, James Norrington’s former partner asserted, also for the ‘Daily Express’, that he supported Johnny Depp. “He is very supportive of what I am doing and how I am doing it. I am aware that he is still immersed in various legal fronts, but I do not want to talk about details. In any case, I have always been and will continue to be very vocal on this issue.” : Many people have mischaracterized it. On whether I think he’s going to come back… Yes. I don’t know to what extent it could be, I’m not sure, but I think so.“said the actor.