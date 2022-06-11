‘Top Gun: Maverick’: 11 nods to Tom Cruise’s 80s classic

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, continues the story of Pete Mitchelle more than 30 years after the events of Top Gun. We tell you how many times the sequel makes reference to its predecessor.

Nostalgia reigns on billboards. One of the latest examples of this is Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to Top Gun (Idols of the air) that has returned to the big screen the iconic Peter Mitchell Tom Cruise and pilot school TOPGUN. Set more than 30 years after the ’80s classic directed by Tony Scott, in this new installment the protagonist returns to the academy as an instructor instead of a student. And, as expected, references and nods to his predecessor are the order of the day. Pete Mitchell’s rebellion is still intact, the habits of the new generation of pilots to disconnect from day to day, the teachings, the returns… In SensaCinema we highlight 11 winks of Top Gun: Maverick to the 80’s classic.

The initial sequence

Top Gun: Maverick begins by referring to its predecessor. Its beginning is a recreation of the first scene of Top Gun (Idols of the air) in which planes prepare to fly. Also, the music is the same: ‘Danger Zone’ by Kenny Loggins.

a kawasaki motorcycle

More than 30 years later, Peter Mitchell keep driving a motorcycle Kawasaki. Not only that, the protagonist does not wear a helmet either, one of the complaints he faced in 1986 with the first installment.

The Hard Deck Bar

So much top gun What Top Gun: Maverick they explore the need for pilots to let off steam and disconnect from their work. In both deliveries the protagonists frequent the bar hard-deck.

penny benjamin

penny benjamin, Jennifer Connelly’s character, first appears in the sequel, in which she is revealed to be the owner of the Hard Deck bar. However, her name is mentioned in the first installment.

Maverick’s rebellion

“Buzzing the tower” is a term used when the aircraft is flying at low speed near the control tower for visual inspection. When it is Maverick’s turn to do so, he flies at high speed to annoy his superiors. both in top gun What Top Gun: Maverick.

Goose

Miles Teller plays Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshawthe son of Goose, Cruise’s character’s sidekick. In top gunthe latter dies. In the sequel there are several references to him. Among them, that Rooster sings ‘Great Balls of Fire’ by Jerry Lee Lewis, the same song that Goose sings in the first film. On the other hand, Rooster wears a mustache, another reference to his father.

Iceman

In top gun, Iceman he was Maverick’s enemy. Val Kilmer gave life to the antagonist of the film and in the sequel he returns in a very emotional way. In real life, Kilmer underwent throat cancer treatment in 2014 that caused him to lose his voice. However, he can speak in the film thanks to an Artificial Intelligence. His appearance in the sequel is brief, but a great treat for fans of the ’80s movie.

without following the rules

In the first installment, it becomes clear that Pete Mitchell hates flying at the lowest altitude allowed for aircraft on mission. In top gunthe protagonist got into some trouble for not complying with that rule, and in the sequel he does the same thing again.

sport on the beach

In both the first installment and the second, the protagonists relax playing on the beach. In top gun the chosen sport is volleyball and in Top Gun: Maverick american football

The enemy

top gun he did not elaborate on which nation America was at war with and only referred to them as the “enemies.” The same thing happens in the sequel.