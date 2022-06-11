Tony Awards: 75 Years of Celebrating Broadway Theater

For 75 editions, the Tony Awards have honored excellence on the Broadway stage. Today, Sunday, June 12, this year’s ceremony will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York. For this occasion, the host of the night will be Ariana DeBose, winner of an Oscar for her performance in Love without barriers (West Side Story).

Each of the 41 Broadway theaters, located in the heart of New York City, has been home to dozens of plays. Some of these buildings have been standing for more than a century. However, no challenge that the New York theater community has had to face compares to the covid-19 pandemic.

Not only did they have to close their doors for a year and a half, but from the moment they began to reopen, despite rigorous prevention measures, infections arose between members of the cast of various productions. Some works, like Jagged Little Pill (with music by Alanis Morissette) and Chicken & Biscuits (produced by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) failed to emerge financially and chose to close permanently.

‘A Strange Loop’ is nominated for 11 awards, including best musical. (instagram)

Most of the works managed to stay afloat thanks to a superhuman effort of substitutes and replacements who were in charge of replacing the actors who presented symptoms. Between revivals and cancellations, this has been one of the most unexpected and competitive seasons in Tony Awards history.

the nominations

The musical A Strange Loop seems to be the favorite of the season, as it is nominated for 11 awards including best musical. But the montage MJ, Inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, it is not far behind with a dozen nominations.

Accompanying them in the category of best musical are Girl From The North Country (with music by Bob Dylan), Six (musical about the six wives of Henry VIII), Mr Saturday Night (starring comedian Billy Crystal) and Paradise Square.

For this edition, there are several familiar Hollywood faces among the contenders for the prized Tony. For example Sam Mendes, director of American Beauty Y 1917stands out in the category of best direction for his work in the play The Lehman Trilogy. Hugh Jackman (Wolverines) was nominated for Best Leading Actor, while Jesse Williams (of Grey’s Anatomy) was also recognized for his work on the controversial play Take Me Out.

Jesse Williams is nominated for his work in the controversial play ‘Take Me Out’. Photo: Instagram.

works like Funny Girl (which launched Barbra Streisand to stardom in the 1960s) and Diana (biographical musical about Princess Diana) were almost completely ignored. Likewise, celebrity performances of the caliber of Sarah Jessica Parker and Beanie Feldstein were not as well received by the voters at the ceremony.

The King of Pop conquers Broadway

Michael Jackson, known as the “king of pop”, has arrived this season to reign in the Broadway box office and the Tony nominations. MJ, IThe work that uses his music will not disappoint his fans, as it contains all his greatest hits (Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man in the Mirror…) and even some of the songs of the Jackson 5.

[ ‘A Strange Loop’ lidera las nominaciones a los premios Tony de teatro ]

The musical follows Michael’s life as he prepares for the world tour. Dangerous, in 1992, while two journalists try to reveal the most intimate secrets of the artist. And while Michael Jackson (played painstakingly by Myles Frost) assures them that he prefers to keep work separate from his professional life, little by little those lines begin to blur.

The choreography for this show was engineered by Christopher Wheeldon, who uses a host of dance moves popularized by Jackson, including the famous moondance. But in addition, Wheeldon decides to go back to the roots, taking direct inspiration from those dancers and choreographers whom Michael admired, including Bob Fosse (director and choreographer from Chicago) and the legendary Nicholas Brothers.

The script was written by Lynn Nottage, an American playwright who has won the Pulitzer Prize twice, and although the text sometimes feels flat and cliché, it is the revealing performance of Myles Frost that captivates the audience from the first moment.

‘MJ: The Musical’ contains all of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits. (instagram)

Frost, who is making his Broadway debut, doesn’t have many acting credits to his name. At 17, she participated in TheVoice, but he didn’t make it past the blind audition. On this occasion, Myles proves that she is a true star, mastering the technique and vocal range necessary to interpret the complex catalog of Michael Jackson.

Myles is one of the favorites to win the category of best actor in a musical. If so, it would not be the first time that a performer has been awarded for bringing a pop star to life on a Broadway stage. Last year, Adrienne Warren was honored for her performance in Tina Turner’s musical; and on previous occasions, Stephanie J. Block and Jessie Mueller were recognized for playing Cher and Carole King, respectively.

Reinterpreting Bob Dylan

Contrary to MJthe musical Girl From The North Country It has nothing to do with Bob Dylan. In fact, the story takes place in Minnesota in the 1930s, when Bob Dylan wasn’t even born. Experienced actress Mare Winningham leads an ensemble of actors who bring to life the tenants of a boarding house during the Great Depression era.

The structure of this musical differentiates it from any other, since instead of using Bob Dylan’s songs to advance the plot, they are not related to the story at all and serve as a form of escape from reality for the characters, performed in a kind of parallel world.

Ariana DeBose will host the gala. (Emma McIntyre/AFP)

The orchestrations and musical arrangements of Girl From The North Countryin songs like hurricane Y Like a Rolling Stone, reinvented Dylan’s music for a diversity of voices. That work, by Simon Hale, influenced the Grammys to give him a nomination for the album recorded by the cast of this musical.

the most nominated

A Strange Loop (a strange loop, in Spanish) has been one of the biggest surprises of this theater season. This play is the most nominated this season and previously collected a Pulitzer Prize. The plot centers on the life of a gay African-American man who works as an usher on Broadway, to The Lion Kingand decides to write a musical based on his own experiences.

The main character is accompanied by a chorus of actors who act out his thoughts. One member of the ensemble, L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), made history by becoming the first trans actress to be nominated at the Tony Awards.

The Tonys have been characterized by being inclusive and celebrating diversity. In this edition, narratives starring black people were made visible. It is evident that the creative minds behind these shows were nurtured by movements like Black Lives Matter and the political and social reality of the United States.

‘Six: The Musical’ is a musical about the six wives of Henry VIII. (instagram)

However, it is impossible not to notice the absence of Latin and Asian narratives. Broadway still has a long way to go when it comes to inclusion issues. There are few cases in which Latinos are present in the foreground and even fewer stories have been conceived by Latino authors.

works like A Strange Loop They show that there is room to hear completely original stories, with characters that represent the diversity of voices that have been generally ignored in these spaces. There is an audience willing to give experimental stories that take risks and go outside the box a chance.

The Tonys Awards will be broadcast starting at 5 pm, on the Film & Arts channel.