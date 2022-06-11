Tom Hanks’ son exposes the toxic reality he lived

Fame is not always easy to bear, although it is more difficult to live in the shadow of a great Hollywood star because of your family ties to her. This explains it Chet Hanksthe son of Tom Hanks and of Rita Wilsonwhich in a video uploaded to Youtube He has stopped to reflect on the toxic reality he faced due to the prestige that preceded his fatherfor the envy that was generated around him and for everything that people expected from a relative of the actor of Forrest Gump either Saving Private Ryan.

Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks at the presentation of ‘Cloud Atlas’ at the Toronto Film Festival in 2012 (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/GettyImages)

Chet, who wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as an actor, does not hide the advantages that fame has brought him, which he defines as “the most powerful drug in the world”. Traveling the world, good hotels or private planes are some of the luxuries that Tom and Rita’s son highlights from living with someone so loved and successful, however, although he has been acting since 2008 with roles in Indiana Jones and the temple Of The Crystal Skull, Larry Crowne – It’s never too late, Shameless, Empire either Your Honor, It didn’t take him long to discover that his father’s fame wouldn’t validate him overnight..

“True validation can only come from within”began reflecting. “My experience was even more complicated because, besides that fame was already toxic, he wasn’t even famous. He was just the son of someone famous, so he hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition, and that generated a lot of contempt.”nuanced Chet Hanks.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to watch a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

The actor, who does not hide that he admires his parents, talks about how he has met many people who have belittled him, “As if he didn’t deserve to be who he was or have any recognition,” idea that he internalized and made him feel many insecurities. Furthermore, he also cites the lack of “a strong male role model” during the anguish and insecurities he felt growing up.

Read more

“I didn’t have a strong male role model telling me, ‘Brother, these people are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want, so they’re trying to cast their shadow on you so you’ll feel bad about yourself because they’re jealous.it continued. “I needed to hear that. I had no one to tell me. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear back then.”.

Chet, what he previously battled cocaine addiction and was admitted to a rehab center in 2015has already spoken before about how much his father’s fame affected him. “If I were to invent a cure for cancer tomorrow, the article would say, ‘Tom Hanks’ son invents the cure for cancer,’ you know what I mean? It’s inevitable”assured in 2019 for TMZ.

The controversies in which he has been involved in recent years, such as the destruction of private property, clashes with his ex-partner or even an anti-vaccine message in 2021, also exemplify that his life has been far from idyllic. Nowadays, he keeps trying to earn reputation and fame for himself and shed his father’s shadow. He continues to act, has projects in music and has even launched into developing a fitness program for all who seek to train with him.

More stories that may interest you: