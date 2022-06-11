‘Tom Cruise has been a mentor to a lot of people in the industry’

Monica Barbaro embodies in the sequel to top gun to intrepid airline pilot Natasha “Phoenix” Tracewho is precisely part of the new litter of heroes in this sequel to the 1986 classic.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered in Chile and the world on May 26, was part of the official selection of the Cannes Festival and until now is Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film. It already adds about US $ 650 million at the box office worldwide.

And part of this success is the new faces of the franchise like the young Monica Barbaro, known for her role as Yael in the second season of the spectacular series Unreal and for her role as Cora Vásquez in The Good Cop.

