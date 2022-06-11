‘Tom Cruise has been a mentor to a lot of people in the industry’

Monica Barbaro embodies in the sequel to top gun to intrepid airline pilot Natasha “Phoenix” Tracewho is precisely part of the new litter of heroes in this sequel to the 1986 classic.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered in Chile and the world on May 26, was part of the official selection of the Cannes Festival and until now is Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film. It already adds about US $ 650 million at the box office worldwide.

And part of this success is the new faces of the franchise like the young Monica Barbaro, known for her role as Yael in the second season of the spectacular series Unreal and for her role as Cora Vásquez in The Good Cop.

In conversation with the paper’s your new DNA“Doctor Cinema” Ernest Garratt, the artist revealed that knowing and working with real female aviators helped raise the profile of her character on film.

“I met some amazing aviators who became role models for me and this character,” he explains on this point.

“Actually (my role) was originally written – I guess you could say it was written – as a woman who was overcompensating for the fact that she was a woman in this space. And then we met these women who are pilots and they don’t do that. Turns out they are women who fly planes,” she adds.

“So, you know, I had to learn from them and understand, you know, what it is about them that makes them so cool and fun. And they are also taken seriously, they are respected. They are really talented. And, you know, they just happen to be in that world. He didn’t feel so lonely anymore, you know?”, continues Monica Barbaro.

The actress also emphasizes working side by side with Tom Cruise in the making of this sequel that has been unexpectedly more successful than the original film, both critically and at the box office.

“Tom (Cruise) set us up with this amazing training program so we felt really comfortable doing it. And he didn’t understand that when he shot the first movie. So they gave us a lot of time on multiple different planes to be able to, by the time we got into the F-18to be able to act and deliver our lines with some reality, some truth”, he maintains.

The actress adds that “they took very good care of that and helped us along the way at every step. But when we got there, you know, it was just about characters and it was about selling the intensity and showing the important parts of this story.”

The idea, emphasizes Monica Barbaro, was to achieve foolproof verisimilitude and in that task Tom Cruise led the cast to be on top of the fighter jets with him.

“Tom has been a mentor to a lot of people in the industry, I have certainly met many of the people who have him to thank for what they have learned at a young age. He had to teach us the whole flying thing and also how to shoot the cameras and he had to pass this responsibility on to us to a great extent, because he very well could have flown the planes and we could have done the whole thing on green screen and just faked it.”

“But he wanted us there with him and he fought very hard to make that happen. And so he was really responsible for our training and he took that responsibility very seriously and gave us all his knowledge to the best of his ability, which was amazing.”

Watch Ernesto Garratt’s interview with Monica Barbaro