three films available for streaming where the brilliant comedian already showed his dramatic talent before ‘Claw’

the society of Netflix with Adam Sandler continues to bear fruit with its most recent premiere ‘Garra’, which is gaining not a little notoriety. Though this time it’s not a comedyas it has been in the vast majority of their common projects, but of a basketball-themed drama.

We adore Sandman in his facet as a comedian, including stand-up – there, what a gem that ‘100% Fresh’. But it is not the first time that he has thrown himself into the waters of dramatic acting, playing a more than remarkable role in the process. These three proposals, available in streaming, are a great example of how Sandler can reframe his skills in a record of more “prestige”.

‘Intoxicated with love’ (2002)





Director: PaulThomasAnderson. Distribution: Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Luis Guzman, Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Paul Thomas Anderson admitted to being obsessed with Sandler and his work both on Saturday Night Live and on comedies like ‘billy madison‘, which he holds in the highest esteem. That’s why he wanted to write a project that only he could star indeveloping it shortly after ‘Magnolia’ was released in order to do something lighter.

And it’s lighter in comparison, but because of the length, since ‘Embriagado de amor’ is at times an avant-garde piece where it experiments with tone and visuals more than a studio comedy. But, in his head, Anderson thinks he’s making a comedy like that. And it’s true that the character shares many of the characteristic elements of his filmsbut shown in a more intense plane that make his outbursts of anger and his state of perpetual childhood more tricky.

‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ (2017)





Director: Noah Baumbach. Distribution: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Grace Van Patten, Elizabeth Marvel.

Without straying too far from Netflix, another of his remarkable dramatic roles is in another of the pretty girls on the platform such as Noah Baumbach. The indie director began his relationship with the company thanks to this ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ in which explore different family conflicts.

Sandler plays one of the sons of a prominent but unfriendly New York artist. Get to have the highlights of this choral drama thanks to a temperance and measure typical of someone who has reached full maturity as an interpreter.

‘Diamonds in the rough’ (‘Uncut Gems’, 2019)





Director: Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie. Distribution: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield.

In a similar way to Anderson with ‘Drunk on Love’, the Safdie brothers were very clear that they wanted to work alongside Sandman and found a perfect role for him in a very intense drama with some connection to basketball. A film that is all a whirlwind of anxiety, with some classic Jewish self-deprecation.

Although I have said that the role was well suited for Sandler, and it is true that makes his interpretation more prodigious, continues to be an atypical character for him, having consequences in his kamikaze acts that he does not have in his comedies. That is why his performance is so refreshing, and that is why the film is one of the most outstanding films of the last five years.

