Thor: Love and Thunder – the new promotional video shows Jane in “human form” and other previously unreleased scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder – the new promotional video shows Jane Foster in “human form” and many other unreleased scenes from the film.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In these hours the user @lovethundernews shared a 22-second promotional video online for TikTok dedicated to Thor: Love and Thunder which shows a new look at the main characters of the film. Among the unpublished scenes present in the movie, it is necessary to point out Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) with a blue parasol behind her ear, Jane Foster in “human formAnd powerless from Thor and the God of Thunder training after Avengers: Endgame. Below you will find the promotional video:

Meet the characters of Thor: Love and Thunder! New TikTok ad featuring new footage ❤️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VW2BAlU9PB – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 10, 2022

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022will see in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.

SYNOPSIS

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“