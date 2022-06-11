This was going to be ‘Jurassic Park’: With Tim Burton and a student who recreates a dinosaur – CINEMABLEND

Before Steven Spielberg stepped behind the scenes of the 1993 film, the story Michael Crichton wrote might have been something different.

Big film projects often have curious behind-the-scenes stories. It is the case of jurassic-park, the 1993 film directed by Steven Spielberg. Although at this point it is impossible to imagine another director, actors and tone in a film as iconic as that, the truth is that the project could have been quite different.

Before Universal acquired the rights to the homonymous book by Michael Crichton for Spielberg to carry out its film adaptation, a story like the one the writer was planning was quite juicy for all the studios. One of them was Warner Bros., which was trying to get the rights for Tim Burton to be placed behind the cameras. Other options were sony pictureswhich had Richard Donner as a candidate, and 20th Century Foxwhich had Joe Dante as director.

The result is already history. Universal bought the rights in 1990, and Spielberg brought the highest-grossing film of 1993 to the big screen, grossing over $1 billion.

TIM BURTON’S OTHER DINOSAUR MOVIE

But let’s go back to Burton for a moment. The director had made a name for himself in the industry with projects like beetlejuice, Batman Y Edward Scissorhands and, after losing the opportunity to lead jurassic-parkmanaged to get hold of the film rights to a series of letters called dinosaur attack.

This kind of trading cards were quite popular at the time and Burton also acquired the ones from the series called Mars Attacks. The truth is that those images were something gores. In one of them, for example, a Triceratop impales a couple at their wedding.

According to IndieWireBurton’s goal was to make a film of Dinosaur Attack. However, when The Lost World: Jurassic Park went into pre-production, plans changed and focused on Mars Attacks! with the hope of the director was that Dinosaur Attack It was the sequel. Finally, Mars Attacks! failed at the box office (grossing over $101 million worldwide), leading to the death to burton’s dinosaur project.

A SCRIPT BEFORE A BOOK

Another behind-the-scenes story jurassic-park goes back to the writing of history. Originally, Crichton created a script in 1983 in which a recent graduate recreated a dinosaur from fossil remains. The script did not work because, as Crichton himself explains in the documentary The Jurassic Park Phenomenon“It was something too fantastic to keep secretwhich was what happened in that story”.

Crichton abandoned the project, in part, because he believed that something like this could not happen in real life. In the following years heThe investigations advanced and the author began to think that recreating dinosaurs could happen. It was then that he got down to work with a book. Only, in this new version, the dinosaurs are created for entertainment. This book was followed by a sequel that was also adapted: The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Crichton’s book became Spielberg’s movie and, 30 years and five installments later, fans of the franchise say goodbye to this story on the big screen with Jurassic World: Dominion. The End of the Franchise, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum; It has already hit theaters.

