This video shows the strange shape-shifting creature found in the Pacific Ocean – Teach Me About Science

The depths of the sea are still an enigma for us, the conditions of the ecosystem, not suitable for humans, have limited the explorations and the recognition of different species of marine flora and fauna that inhabit it, in this way, despite the distinction of a significant number of organisms, we really know very little.

Millions of species are housed in the sea, the vast majority with incredible peculiarities that make them unique, some of them might even seem to be taken from science fiction, which is why they attract the attention of researchers and the general public.

Among the many species that are worthy of admiration, there is a strange creature that was found in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of more than 750 meters during an exploration carried out by the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) and the Nautilus Exploration Program, which are non-profit organizations that aim to explore the ocean, seeking new discoveries in the fields of geology, biology, maritime history, archeology and chemistry.

Thus, by means of an underwater reconnaissance robot, the exploration researchers were able to visualize a creature without limbs that floated like a ghost in the depths of the sea; “As the team watched, the bell-shaped creature suddenly transformed and swelled into a long, translucent windsock with a mysterious red stain attached to its guts,” LiveScience describes.

Observing this, the researchers were very shocked and surprised, as they determined that the creature found was a rare species of jellyfish, which has been encountered very rarely by humans.

Through exploration, an amazing video of this finding was captured, which allows us to observe one of the most mysterious marine animals:

The jellyfish found corresponds to the genus deepstarwhich is distinguished as one of the largest and most mysterious invertebrate predators of the deep sea due to the fact that it is very challenging to match this type of organisms, in this way, only a few observations have been recorded since its official discovery, which was ago 50 years.

Due to this, little is known about the biology, distribution, diet or behavior of this peculiar jellyfish that changes shape, the most recognized until now is the way in which it catches its prey; because it does not have tentacles that facilitate this, deepstar It has the ability to expand its body to hug or catch its prey. To do so, they execute movements that resemble what we know as a ghost, and this explains its peculiar change in shape.

For its part, the red spot visualized was an isopod (a kind of crustacean), which was still alive inside the belly of the jellyfish, given this, the researchers believe that the animal could have voluntarily swam in the open body of the jellyfish to protect themselves from other predators, without the existence of a symbiotic relationship being really clear, as LiveScience explains.