This ransomware asks you to sign in to Roblox to recover your files | Technology

Ransomware has evolved and no longer asks for cryptocurrencies to pay ransoms, but rather the premium currency of one of the most popular video games on the market.

One of the worst infections that your personal computer can receive is ransomware where all your files are encrypted and to recover them you have to pay a large amount of money that does not guarantee that you will recover absolutely anything.

Until now, many of these ransomware attacks have been aimed at companies asking for exorbitant financial amounts, but also at a multitude of normal users who had to bother opening an electronic wallet, and then making a transfer in Bitcoin, something that most directly Avoid due to lack of technical knowledge preferring to format the computer.

However, now the research team MalwareHunter has discovered a new ransomware called WannaFriendMe that asks users to pay the ransom with Robux, the premium currency of the popular Roblox video game.

They comment from Bleepingcomputer that although WannaFriendMe masquerades as Ryuk ransomware, it is actually a variant of Chaos ransomware.

This variant comes from a generator called Chaos that can be found on an underground hacking forum that allows others to customize their own attack with their own messages and other features. The bad thing about this version is that it not only encrypts the victim’s files but also destroys most of them.

This is because files larger than 2MB in size are overwritten with random data instead of being encrypted, so those who end up paying will never get their most valuable files back.

The user would have to sign up for Roblox, use real money to purchase Robux, and then invest the same in the hackers’ cracker program (since removed from Roblox).

This is a different approach from all the ransomware that has been produced in recent years, although it is worrying that they are taking advantage of the Roblox market, a universe aimed at the youngest.