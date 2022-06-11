this is what Due Lipa keeps in the garage

Dua Lipa, queen of international pop, does not get talked about in traffic. She has a nice garage at home but above all, she seems to have an unstoppable passion for this brand. Would you ever have suspected it?

As we have seen in the past by taking a tour of the villas of many world music stars, pop pays off especially when a singer accumulates millions of listeners in a few years. For the past few months, we’ve been popping into the garages of stars like Rihanna, Post Malone, The Weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Travis Scott to find out if any of the money we made from music has gone into the pockets of some luxury car salesman. In all the previous cases, the answer was “yes”.

Today we talk about one of the hottest names in the world pop scene, Dua Lipa: the singer, who started to success at the age of 14 thanks to some of her performances that went viral on social networks, continues to lead the charts of hits on Spotify and YouTube with a constancy that is the envy of other stars who preceded her like Britney Spears and Rihanna.

The most famous songs of the pop star like New Rules And Future Nostalgia we know almost all of them by now. What we didn’t know before today, however, is what the singer hid in her garage. Thanks also to a appearance on Rolling Stones on which the pop star she had her photograph taken right with one of his favorite cars, we now know what a real popular music star drives.

Either Jaguar or nothing

Dua Lipa has an interesting but all in all understated collection of cars that includes a Land Rover Vogue and above all a nice pair of Jaguars. The singer has been seen several times aboard a Jaguar F-Type, a beast with more than 500 horsepower and above all she seems to have particularly appreciated the hybrid crossover of the house, one of the latest arrivals of the brand.

The singer recently posted a photo of her on social media Jaguar I-Pace all white, a vehicle paid for no less than 80,000 Dollars that combines the classic style of the British brand with the cleanliness and modernity of the electric motor. Given this pair of felines in the garage, we can say with certainty that Dua Lipa particularly likes the British brand.

Finally, for the longer journeys, the singer was also seen using a BMW 4 Series of the latest series, a sedan perhaps more “modest” but still paid no less than 52,000 Dollars. An interesting car park even if not monstrously expensive like that of many colleagues more outgoing: and good Dua Lipa.