This is the large fortune of Johnny Depp even after the trial with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp He is one of the most recognized and sought-after actors in the American film industry. He has gone through difficult times in recent months with the trial of Amber Heard but although his career is not currently going through the best stage, He remains one of the highest paid in Hollywood. How high is his fortune?

From 2003 to 2016 it was the golden age in the life of Johnny Depp where he charged millions and millions of dollars for a role in movies, commercials and other businesses. At the time his net worth was approximately $650 million.; However, he has always liked to lead a lifestyle worthy of a television star, for which he lost about half, in addition to expenses with other legal problems such as lawsuits with former commercial managers and even conflicts in sentimental separations, first with Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his children, and now the story that we already know with Amber Heard.

But in spite of everything, the loss of work compared to that great time and the great losses, it still has an attractive and numerous good fortune.

What is the fortune of Johnny Depp?

He currently adds about 150 million dollars, which will also be added 13 million more that Amber Heard must give him after losing the lawsuit against him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny Depp’s name has been so important to the industry since his first role in 1984 that has the power to charge up to 20 million dollars per film.

John Christopher Depp didn’t really want to be an actor. He is a faithful music lover and dropped out of high school to give his full attention to his rock band called “The Kids”. He was born in Kentucky but moved to Los Angeles with the goal of making a name for himself in the industry. Unfortunately the group broke up but his friend Nicholas Cage, who was already an actor, saved the way. He just invited him to act.

The role that gave him the most popularity was his participation in “21 Jump Street”, a television series. Little by little, he was gaining more opportunities on the big screen until he was recognized as one of the most talented and chameleonic actors perfectly playing any role; from a Jack Sparrow, through Willy Wonka and Edward in “Young Scissorhands”.