This is how Fast and Furious changed after the death of Paul Walker

With a movie ahead, Fast and Furious is approaching the end of a saga that has already exceeded two decades in the cinema and that transformed the career of Vin Diesel. In 2001, the first of the tapes was released in which a policeman infiltrated the world of illegal racing and ended up associated with Dominic TorettoIn addition to being in love with his sister. This police called Brian O’Conner was played by Paul Walker until the moment of his death.

Although it is not clear what would have become of the saga in case Paul Walker had not died in that tragic accident on November 30, 2013, when he collided with his car, it is true that the franchise he commands Vin Diesel ended up reformulating itself from this. First, with the appearance of the family of Walkerwith Paul’s brother Cody Walkeras a replacement to finish shooting the scenes that were missing from the seventh.

When it was thought that the character of O’Conner was going to die, it seems that the franchise managed to keep him alive and pay tribute to him in each of the remaining tapes. For example in F9it was implied that he was at home taking care of his children and his popular vehicle was even shown entering the house of Toretto for lunch at the end of the movie. O’Conner remains a key pillar for Vin Dieselwhich returned to Fast and Furious a synonym for family.

In fact, in the next film with which the saga will come to an end, the grandmother of Toretto and will be performed by Rita Morenothe logical thing would be to think that the character of Paul Walker don’t be left out. Prepare handkerchiefs because it is clear that the tenth installment will not only make us cry for having to fire these characters after two decades but also because, surely, there will be a well-deserved memory of the actor who died in 2013.

+What changed in narrative terms in Fast and Furious

Although it is not a story based on real events and each time they move further away from what is physically possible, the ninth film of the franchise marked a clear difference with the rest of the stories: self-awareness. In the ninth film, the few remaining laws of physics were completely broken (and they even went to space!) but it was done with a lot of humor, almost laughing at the way in which both this and the previous stories were constructed. In fact, even his own Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) he says at one point that they seem “Superheros”.