Third marriage for Britney Spears, the ex interrupts the wedding: arrested | News

“I want to ruin the wedding,” the pop star’s ex-husband would have said





Britney Spears and Sam Asghari they are married on June 9 in Los Angeles in a ceremony very intimate with very few guests, dduring which I am not Certain missed the twists. The pop star’s ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, broke into the wedding and was then stopped and arrested by police.

Very clear the intent of mess up the party atmosphere, like the same man would have said. Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander they got married in 2003 in Las Vegas.

It was un flash wedding, which lasted just two days And immediately canceled in that she was found unable to understand his actions. Apparently, he never got over the End of Relationship.

This is the third marriage for the singer. After the famous relationship with Justin Timberlake and her flash marriage with Alexander, in 2004 she married Kevin Federline, father of her two children. The two separated in 2007.

Then Britney fell in love with Sam Asghari, the personal trainer of Iranian origins with whom she is also ready to expand the family.

The couple announced the official engagement last September with some indiscretions on some details of the ceremony to pique the curiosity of fans.

Jason Allen Alexander, the singer’s childhood friend and ex-husband, broke in in the house where the newlyweds were celebrating their yes, saying they were on the guest list. The man was immediately stopped by the security officers.