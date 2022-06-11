They want Nicolas Cage in a sequel to ‘Contracara’

In an interview with Empire, director Adam Wingard has confirmed that he wants to return to Nicolas Cage to star in the sequel to ‘Counterface’ (1997), despite the fact that his character ‘Castor Troy’ died at the end of it.

“Nicolas is having a great time. Even before he got out ‘pig’ We saw it as a Nicolas Cage movie”, Wingard comments to the aforementioned medium. “Now this has become totally obvious. A couple of years ago, the studio would have wanted a promising young actor, or something like that. But right now, Nicolas Cage is once again one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood, “said the director, published septimoarte.com

Although Cage has not yet committed to participating in the project, during the promotion of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ He acknowledged that he had had several conversations about it with producer Neal H. Moritz. Now that it seems that Cage has returned to being well seen in Hollywood, the decision could depend on the quality of the script written for the occasion by Adam Wingard and his usual screenwriter, Simon Barrett.