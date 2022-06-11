They sell tickets to the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard on the black market

Quite a show! Directly or indirectly, many are awaiting the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardbecause the more details are revealed, the more intense this event becomes.

Let us remember that the actor who gave life to Captain JJack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbeansued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation.

The above, after Heard published an opinion piece in the Washington Post where the Aquaman actress self-identified as a “public figure who represents domestic abuse”, pointing to Deppalthough without saying his name.

All this scandal has already generated a lot of expectation so much that fans seek at all costs to be in first row and witness the trial of the year.

The fans want to be in the front row/Photo: EFE

They sell tickets for the trial between Heard and Depp

The trial has sparked such controversy that fans travel thousands of miles and they make long queues to enter the court.

In addition, they are able to pay thousands of dollars to gain access, a situation that black market sellers have taken great advantage of.

And it is that the officials of the court distribute among the assistants 100 or 150 bracelets In order to be in the main room, some lucky people offer these accesses to earn a few dollars.

This is due to the fact that the fans of both actors do not want to miss each of the details live and in full color; although according to court officials, most of the attendees are fans of Depp.

The surprising thing is that at the beginning of the trial only a few came to see the possibility of being able to enter and little by little the attendees increased until they began to camp to be able to enter.

It is incredible the magnitude of the judgment between Johnny Depp against Amber Heardthat even the fans pay to enter to see it.