They assure that Johnny Depp “will not be hired again for a first-rate movie”

Several media outlets and experts from the film industry assure that the introduction of the actor to the elite cinema of Hollywood It will be quite difficult and slow.

The accusations of abuse and domestic violence by his ex-wife, the actress AmberHeard, They have generated great irreparable damage to their professional career. The actor, with a gigantic acting career, explained that the opinion piece signed by Heard in Washington Post in 2018, in which he did not mention him directly, led him to lose his most lucrative contract with Disney for one more delivery Pirates of the Caribbean, the sixth, in which the interpreter of Jack Sparrow He was the undisputed star of the iconic saga.

And now, even with the recent court victory, a complex task lies ahead for Johnny Depp according to film experts, not only because of the number of lurid and intimate details that have come to light in recent weeks about his relationship with Heard, but also because of his reputation as a divo and a complicated person when it comes to working.

A major publicist quoted by Vanity Fair He calls it a “kryptonite for studies”, a persona non-grata, and a senior executive of a study assures the following:

“They’re not going to rehire him for a big-name movie like they used to. It was like a pain in the ass before the trial. And what he has shown is that he is still a pain in the ass.” “His path could go through making smaller films, with an independent label, to gradually reconnect with the public and leave this traumatic episode behind,” according to experts.

However, a former Disney executive quoted by the magazine folks, He says it’s a good time for Depp to play Jack Sparrow again after five years without wearing the pirate suit.

“There is so much potential box office treasure for a character that is beloved and deeply embedded in Disney culture,” he said.

For now, we just have to wait to see what will happen to Depp’s career. At the moment, the expectation is quite high for the public, but unfortunately, the final decision will be made by the top executives of the main film production companies.