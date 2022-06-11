These are the most sought-after actors in Hollywood

In addition to the talent they have as performers, there are artists who are also a guarantee of success with audiences, whether in theaters or on streaming platforms. This transforms them into Hollywood’s most sought-after actors and, then, we will tell you which are the names that stood out the most in 2021. Do not miss the details.

Daniel Craig: $100 million

First of all, it should be noted that this list is not based on the total fortunes of the artists, but on the figures they earn for each of the films in which they work.

Daniel Craig is preparing for his big landing on Netflix with the premiere of Knives Out 2.

In the case of Craigfor example, does not take into account no time to diethe last film in which he wore the suit of agent 007 (it is true that it was recorded before the pandemic and its release had to be postponed for several months, so the income does not correspond to 2021).

According to Varietythe British actor pocketed last year a figure of 100 million dollars only thanks to confirmation of the two sequels of Between knives and secrets (Knives Out).

Dwayne Johnson: $50 million

One of the variables that explains the impressive amount of money these artists earn for the films they work on is the great prominence that streaming platforms have been acquiring in recent years.

As well as Netflix is essential in the production of the sequels of Between knives and secrets, Amazon Prime Video strong commitment to the realization of RedOnea film that will feature Dwayne Johnson as the protagonist and that generated an income of 50 million dollars.

Dwayne Johnson, one of the most sought-after actors of 2021.

Will Smith: $40 million

King Richard: A Winning Family supposed for Will Smith a significance both good and bad. Thanks to his interpretation of the father of the tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, the actor of men in black Y I’m legend sumo $40 million to his fortune and managed to get his long-awaited Oscar for best performer.

At the same time, he made him star in one of the biggest scandals in the history of this ceremony when he hit, as a result of an outburst, the actor and comedian Chris Rock.

Denzel Washington: $40 million

Also with $40 million for a movie stands Denzel Washingtonthe American actor who earned this sum thanks to his work in Little secrets (The Little things), a film in which they also act Jared Leto Y rami maleck.

The actor has a great filmography that supports his successful career.

Leonardo DiCaprio: $30 million

Finally, he could not miss, one of the most acclaimed actors by critics and audiences worldwide. Thanks to his work in don’t look up (Don’t look up), the protagonist of titanica Y The sinister island was made with a total of 30 million dollars.

Jennifer Lawrenceher cast partner, won in this same film some $25 million and is the first woman to appear on the list of Hollywood’s most sought-after performers during 2021.

