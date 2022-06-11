The world of wrestling reacts to Paige’s departure from WWE

The news about the departure of the former WWE women’s champion, Paige from the company, on July 7, has generated the reaction of several personalities in the world of wrestling, who have wanted to show their support for the British for your decision.

One of the first to react on social networks was the current NXT women’s champion, Mandy Rose, who defined Page as her “mom” and expressed all her love for her.

Her other partner in the old Absolution faction, Sonya Deville followed Rose’s path and also referred to her as her ‘mother’ in wrestling. Adding the caption tag to his tweet about it.

For her part, the former SmackDown women’s champion, Charlotte Flair used her Twitter account to express her support for Paige and thanked her Surely for her contribution to the women’s division in her WWE instance.

Finally, another of the prominent figures who gave his opinion on the matter, but who did not write words, was Nikki ASH, who only left heart emojis to react to the news.

