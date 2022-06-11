“The wildest experience I’ve ever lived”: the director of Don’t Look Up analyzes the reaction to the film

The reaction resembled a hurricane. After its premiere on Netflix, on December 24, 2021, don’t look up (Don’t look up) was positioned for several weeks as the most watched and commented streaming movie.

Centered on two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence) who warn about the imminent fall of a meteorite on Earth –near the coast of Chile–, the film by director Adam McKay aroused both praise and fierce criticism.

DON’T LOOK UP (L to R) CATE BLANCHETT as BRIE EVANTEE, TYLER PERRY as JACK BREMMER, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY, Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021

“His cynically apolitical view of politics contributes to the frivolous and selfish media environment he denounces,” argued The New Yorker about the four-time Oscar-nominated production. And it wasn’t the harshest thing said about the tape.

Half a year later, the director spoke about that reception. “That was the wildest experience I’ve ever had”, McKay said in a talk at the Tribeca Festival, according to the Deadline medium.

“People who survive keep their sense of humor. I don’t think that has to be separate from being serious and emotional and deep. I think you can laugh at something while still acknowledging that it’s serious,” he explained about the backbone of his work, which includes titles like Step Brothers (2008), the big bet (2015) and the vice president (2018).

In the same instance in the New York event, the filmmaker announced that he is writing a new feature film.

“If the last movie was about the consequences of what’s broken between us, that we’re looking at the habitable climate collapsing, this one is more about the actual arterial blockages of our hearts, what’s causing it, which is, of course, big and dirty money”, he explained, assuring that it is a film that has drama but “in general i would call it comedy”.

The director last December. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

In a more oblique way, McKay criticized the current concerns of the world, even alluding to the most media judgment that Hollywood remembers in recent times.

“We have less than eight years before we cross the tipping point of a habitable planet. No one disputes that and yet we’re all like ‘Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’. So you have to laugh about it, but you also have to get to work on it,” she posed.

Also producer of the HBO series Succession Y Winning time: The rise of the Lakers dynasty, the director has on his agenda the start of filming a new film with Jennifer Lawrence. It will be inspired by the experiences of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, one of the great recent frauds in Silicon Valley. The same businesswoman on which the miniseries was based The dropout (Star+), with Amanda Seyfried in the lead role.