The three easiest ways to free up storage on your Android mobile

We reveal some simple tricks with which you can save space on your Android mobile.

There are a large number of tricks to save space on your Android mobile, the most effective of which is to perform a factory reset of the terminal, but if what you are looking for is a quick and easy way to free up memory on your smartphone keeping all your data you are in the right place.

Next, we are going to reveal 3 reliable and effective tricks through which you can free up storage space on your Android mobile.

Disable the automatic download of photos and videos in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the applications that takes up the most space on your terminal, not only because of the chats that you accumulate but also because of photos, videos and voice messages that you receive through Meta’s proprietary messaging client.

For this reason, a good way to save space on your mobile is disabling automatic downloads of photos and videos in WhatsAppsomething you can do simply by following these simple steps:

Open the WhatsApp app on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button located at the top right and click on the option Settings

Access section Storage and data and then to the section automatic download

and then to the section In each of the three options that appear (Download with mobile data, Download with Wi-Fi and Data roaming) uncheck the boxes Photos Y Videos and press the button Okay

In addition to this, to free up more space on your mobile we recommend delete some of the WhatsApp content that you already have downloaded on your smartphone you just have to carry out the following actions:

Open the WhatsApp app on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button located at the top right and click on the option Settings

Access section Storage and data and then to the section Manage storage

Once inside you can quickly locate all the files sent and received through WhatsApp in order to decide if you want to delete them or not. One of the most useful features of this function is that it allows you to delete all files of a specific chatsomething you can do as follows:

Access the chat from which you want to delete all files

Click on the option Select all

Click on the trash can icon at the top right of the app

Click on the button Remove to confirm deletion of chat files

Delete duplicate or too similar photos with Google Files

Many times we repeat a photo several times because it does not convince us or we receive the same photograph by various means and we keep it anyway and this generates that the internal memory of your terminal is full of duplicate or too similar photos.

The easiest way to delete all these photos is using the file manager of the great G, Google Files And for this you just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Files app on your Android smartphone

Click on the button select files that appears in the section remove duplicates

that appears in the section Check the option all duplicates that appears at the top to select them all

that appears at the top to select them all Click on the button Move X files to trash

Eliminate downloads of streaming apps, music and podcasts

If you are one of those who usually download series from the most popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Videomusic or podcasts to watch and listen to offline, we recommend that from time to time you enter the configuration of each of the applications of these services and delete everything you have already seen or heard and everything you will not see or hear in a short period of timeas all these files are taking up storage space on your mobile device.

