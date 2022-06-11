The Rock is proud of the fight between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins headlined the latest edition of WWE Hell in a Cell with a match that surprised many, and not only because of the quality and intensity of the clash itself, but because of the simple fact that it finally took place.

And it is that Rhodes triggered all the alarms just a few hours before the start of the PLE, when different specialized media confirmed that the fighter was dealing with a pectoral injury. However, regardless, Rhodes decided to go ahead and participate in the event, something that has been received by fans as an act of tenacity and commitment on the part of the fighter.

Once in the ring, Rhodes ditched his jacket, revealing his right side covered in a large bruise, to the general amazement of the crowd and viewers. Nevertheless, the injury did not prevent him from doing a great job with Seth Rollins, who has been praised by critics.

Without going any further, the well-known journalist Dave Meltzer, valued the fight with 5 stars. Others, however, do not need to put figures or qualifications, a brief but concise comment is enough for them, expressing their feelings about it, just as WWE legend The Rock has done.

“Holy crap. Proud of both you and Seth. Go earn your money!!”

In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes appeared before the fans to explain his situation. At that moment, Rollins interrupted him, only to congratulate him and congratulate him on his victory. After a handshake, they both left the ring, only for an enraged Rollins to come back on his feet, hammer in hand, and brutally attack a Rhodes who barely managed to get out by his own foot.

In this way, “The American Nightmare” temporarily said goodbye to fans. The fighter was finally successfully operated on, and now it only remains to wait for him to recover. In this sense, We are talking about a process that usually takes about six monthsso it’s likely that he won’t make his return until early next year.

