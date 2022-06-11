the queen denies them the ticket for the show at Palazzo- Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

The model and her boyfriend are in London and, according to the Daily Mail, would have asked for tickets for the show both at Buckhingam Palace. But without success

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson flew to London: the reason for their trip has not been officially announced but one thing seems to be certain: the couple has long dreamed of attending live BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace, the highly secure and highly confidential concert with international music stars who will take place on Saturday evening in front of Buckingham Palace. Obviously to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. Ready to celebrate The Queen, i Duran DuranAndrea Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Diana RossRod Stewart, Alicia Keys and many others. In short, a great opportunity for all the stars to say “I was there”: a two-hour show, which – writes the Daily Mail – apparently Kim also wanted to participate: He asked for tickets both at the Palazzo and at the BBC, but his request was denied, a source told the newspaper something that practically never happened.

According to the data released by the same BBC on the TV website, 10 thousand tickets available to the public, awarded thanks to a lottery, in addition to the 7,500 distributed to nurses, the armed forces and charities. Therefore, it is not said that the couple does not study how to participate but one thing is certain: the alternative, as for all mere mortals, is to watch the show on TV. Will it be enough for the heiress?