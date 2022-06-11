This production was recently added to the catalog and in just hours it became the most chosen by users.





Netflix recently premiered the sixth season of Peaky Blinders. However, there is a film that shares the top positions of the most viewed along with the historical production of the platform. Is about Clawwhich stars Adam Sandler. Look.











The Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler that is on its way to overcoming Peaky Blinders

Claw is an American production that lasts two hours and has just been released on the platform. Lhe strip starring renowned actor Adam Sandler premiered on June 8 and in less than 24 hours it became the most viewed on the platform.

It is a dramatic comedy that focuses on the life of a basketball scout who during a stay abroad discovers a young man with enormous talent but with a difficult past.. However, he will not rest until he takes it to the NBA.











Talon Synopsis

When an unlucky basketball scout finds an exceptional player in Spain, he sets out to prove they can make it in the NBA.

Claw Cast

Adam Sandler



Juancho Hernangomez

Queen Latifah

Ben Foster

Robert Duvall

lyon beckwith

Maria Botto











