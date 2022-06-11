The International Film Festival in Guadalajara kicks off its 37th edition

The Guadalajara International Film Festival began its 37th edition with a small number of international figures, among controversy and for the first time with activities during the summer, with the expectation of attracting more spectators and favoring the film market.

The movie Elvisstarring Tom Hanks and directed by the Australian Baz Luhrmann, marked the beginning of the festival of the seventh art that from June 10 to 18 will receive the Polish screenwriter Malgorzata Szumowska, who will be honored with the Mayahuel International Award, in addition to the director Manolo Caro and producer Bertha Navarro, among others.

The Festival will be the space in which the American singer and actor Drake Bell, who became known internationally with the series Drake & Joshwill have a meeting with the media to promote the feature film that will be filmed in the city at the end of this year.

The announcement that the festival made of its presence at the opening ceremony caused rejection on social networks, as the musician pleaded guilty and was convicted of child abuse in 2021. Hours later the publication was removed from the networks.

In addition to promoting the film, the musician will have a concert in one of the alternate venues in the city.

The festival will have a wide selection of 166 films both in its official competition and in parallel programs, such as the preview of The Black Phonea film starring the American actor Ethan Hawke and the screening of the animated film Lightyear as part of their galas to benefit philanthropic institutions.

Almost a hundred films are part of the official selection in competition in the fiction and documentary short and feature film categories in both the Mexican and Ibero-American sections, in addition to the program of animated films, sexual diversity and a new film section socio-environmental.

The director and producer Manolo Caro, creator of the popular series the house of flowerswill offer a master class on how to make movies and not die trying, while Antonio Cruz, one of the animators of Spider-Man Into The Spider-Versefrom Disney, Oscar-winning film for Best Animated Film in 2019, will offer a talk to talk about his experience at this film production company.

The touch of black humor will be given by the illustrators Liniers and Alberto Montt who will offer a show that mixes cinema, comedy and illustration. Montt, who created the image of the festival for this edition, will open an exhibition with part of his artistic work.

The documentary Los Tigres del Norte, stories to tellby the Mexican Carlos Pérez Osorio, will be the closing film on June 18 – just one day after its premiere on streaming platforms – and will feature the participation of the iconic Mexican popular music group.

With information from EFE