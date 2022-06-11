The ‘infinite’ mobile lowers its price to 200 euros

One of the greatest autonomies in the sector and extreme resistance.

If you are one of those who often escape from the madding crowd and go several days in the countryside, the mountains or the beachwith this mobile you will be able to follow all the news, and its battery will last you a few 130 hours of talk time uninterrupted and even almost 2 months waiting.

Today the Oukitel WP15S can be yours for only 200 euros in a special offer from AliExpress that is celebrating a few days of unusual discounts. We found this same model on Amazon for 239.99 euros (with discount applied). It is a model of this year and is especially useful for adventurers.

Buy the mobile with greater autonomy for 200 euros

15,600 mAh of battery await you for only 200 euros. This smartphone with HD+ resistive screen (1,560 x 720px) of 6.5 inches can be yours for very little, with Android 11 currently, and the highest resistance implemented in a mobile phone: IP69K. This gives us extreme protection against water and dust at high pressure and temperaturespecially designed for harsh environments.

The Oukitel WP15S is a terminal with somewhat limited power. For the task for which it has been created, it is not necessary to have the latest hardware, but rather the best autonomy, a good 18W fast charge and resistance to any fall. The processor it mounts is a Helio P22, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage Internal expandable with micro SD cards.

arrive with 4G connectivity and the possibility of using two SIM cards at the same time. Being special for ‘getaways’, it brings with it a chip High-precision GPS with GLONASS, Beidou and Galileo, to be well located when we go to get lost in the forest. Integrate a emergency call button which broadcasts our position immediately.

On the other hand, we have a 20 MP triple rear camerawith 4 LEDs, depth effect and macro lens, and a selfie camera (in the drop-type notch of the screen) of 8 MP signed by Sony It gives very good results despite its price. On the subject of connectivity we have WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM, GPS and NFC.

