The “Health in your Life, Health for Well-Being” program served 371,839 people – Almomento

Mexico City.- The Ministry of Health (SEDESA) of the Capital reported that from August 9, 2021 to May 12, 2022, the “Health in your Life, Health for Well-being” program served 371,839 residents of the capital. who attended the modules of the health centers for a check-up to find out their general health status.

Of the above, the people who attended a review, 282 thousand 345 (75.93 percent) presented some comorbidity. Of them, 112 thousand 852 (30.35 percent) are overweight; 82,739 (22.25 percent) have obesity problems; 49 thousand 290 (13.26 percent) suffer from diabetes; and 37,464 (10.08 percent) had systemic arterial hypertension detected.

After 10 months of the implementation of the “Health in your Life, Health for Well-being” program, the care in the 16 municipalities shows the following figures: in Iztapalapa, 55 thousand 542 patients; Gustavo A. Madero, 44 ​​thousand 920; Álvaro Obregón, 40 thousand 319; Tlalpan, 27 thousand 935; Coyoacan, 27,046; Azcapotzalco, 24 thousand 881; Tlahuac, 23 thousand 954; and Cuajimalpa, 19 thousand 973.

In Xochimilco, 19 thousand 336; Benito Juarez, 16 thousand 835; Venustiano Carranza, 13 thousand 921; Cuauhtemoc, 13 thousand 430; Milpa Alta, 13 thousand 034; Iztacalco, 12 thousand 082; Miguel Hidalgo, 10 thousand 227; and Magdalena Contreras, 8 thousand 404.

SEDESA invites all the inhabitants of Mexico City to consult the site: https://saludentuvida.cdmx.gob.mx/, where they will find suggestions on how to eat healthily at low prices, the location of public spaces to exercise and recommendations to avoid junk food, among many other useful messages for everyday life.

